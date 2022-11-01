Game Guides
Fortnite Luke, Han, and Leia release date, and how to get the Star Wars skins
In celebration of Skywalker Week.
Fortnite is celebrating Skywalker Week this November, offering three new Star Wars skins from the original trilogy: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. These certainly aren’t the first Star Wars skins added to Fortnite, but their designs are some of the best in the game’s history, rivaling the likes of Darth Vader and Din Djarin from The Mandalorian. But when do these new Star Wars skins become available, and how much V-Bucks or time will it cost to claim them? Here’s what you need to know about the Luke, Han, and Leia Fortnite skins.
When is the Fortnite Luke, Han, and Leia release date?
Luke, Han, and Leia are already in Fortnite if you’re reading this right now — but there’s only so much time left! The trio of heroes is featured in the Item Shop, with a few different bundles available to purchase.
Epic Games confirmed that Skywalker Week will run until November 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern, giving players a week to enjoy the festivities.
Fortnite Skywalker Week quests
Along with the new skins and cosmetics, Fortnite also includes several Star Wars quests, giving players plenty of opportunities to earn XP. The quests are as follows:
- Search Star Wars chests (10)
- Block shots using a Lightsaber (15)
- Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (1)
- Assist in defeating Darth Vader (1)
- Deal damage to opponents with Star Wars weapons (1,000)
How to get the Fortnite Luke, Han, and Leia skins
The three characters are only available from the Item Shop and cannot be earned for free by completing challenges. There are two main bundles that contain everything related to Skywalker Week, but you can also purchase many cosmetics individually.
Luke Skywalker bundle: 2,400 V-bucks
- Luke Skywalker: Outfit (with Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight, and Cloak styles)
- Training Remote: Back Bling
- X-34 Landspeeder: Glider
- Lil’ Speeder Bike: Emote
- Slugthrower Rifle: Harvesting Tool
Han Solo & Leia Organa bundle: 2,500 V-bucks
- Han Solo: Outfit (with Han Solo, Duster, and Reble General styles)
- Millennium Falcon: Back Bling
- Leia Organa: Outfit (with Leia Organa, Boushh Disguise, Boushh Disguise Cape, and Headgear styles)
- R2-D2: Back Bling
- Electrostaff: Harvesting Tool
- Vibro Staff: Harvesting Tool
Standalone Star Wars cosmetics
- Luke Skywalker: Outfit (1,500 V-bucks)
- X-34 Landspeeder: Glider (1,200 V-bucks)
- Slugthrower Rifle: Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)
- Lil’ Speeder Bike: Emote (500 V-bucks)
- Han Solo: Outfit (1,500 V-bucks)
- Leia Organa: (1,500 V-bucks)
- Electrostaff: Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)
- Vibro Staff: Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)
The Skywalker Week event is available in Fortnite right now.