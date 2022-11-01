Fortnite is celebrating Skywalker Week this November, offering three new Star Wars skins from the original trilogy: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. These certainly aren’t the first Star Wars skins added to Fortnite, but their designs are some of the best in the game’s history, rivaling the likes of Darth Vader and Din Djarin from The Mandalorian. But when do these new Star Wars skins become available, and how much V-Bucks or time will it cost to claim them? Here’s what you need to know about the Luke, Han, and Leia Fortnite skins.

When is the Fortnite Luke, Han, and Leia release date?

Luke, Han, and Leia are already in Fortnite if you’re reading this right now — but there’s only so much time left! The trio of heroes is featured in the Item Shop, with a few different bundles available to purchase.

Epic Games confirmed that Skywalker Week will run until November 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern, giving players a week to enjoy the festivities.

Fortnite Skywalker Week quests

Along with the new skins and cosmetics, Fortnite also includes several Star Wars quests, giving players plenty of opportunities to earn XP. The quests are as follows:

Search Star Wars chests (10)

Block shots using a Lightsaber (15)

Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (1)

Assist in defeating Darth Vader (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Star Wars weapons (1,000)

How to get the Fortnite Luke, Han, and Leia skins

Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa are all available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Epic Games, Disney

The three characters are only available from the Item Shop and cannot be earned for free by completing challenges. There are two main bundles that contain everything related to Skywalker Week, but you can also purchase many cosmetics individually.

Luke Skywalker bundle: 2,400 V-bucks

Luke Skywalker : Outfit (with Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight, and Cloak styles)

Outfit (with Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight, and Cloak styles) Training Remote : Back Bling

Back Bling X-34 Landspeeder : Glider

Glider Lil’ Speeder Bike : Emote

Emote Slugthrower Rifle : Harvesting Tool

Han Solo & Leia Organa bundle: 2,500 V-bucks

Han Solo : Outfit (with Han Solo, Duster, and Reble General styles)

Outfit (with Han Solo, Duster, and Reble General styles) Millennium Falcon : Back Bling

Back Bling Leia Organa : Outfit (with Leia Organa, Boushh Disguise, Boushh Disguise Cape, and Headgear styles)

Outfit (with Leia Organa, Boushh Disguise, Boushh Disguise Cape, and Headgear styles) R2-D2 : Back Bling

Back Bling Electrostaff : Harvesting Tool

Harvesting Tool Vibro Staff : Harvesting Tool

Standalone Star Wars cosmetics

Most Skywalker Week cosmetics are available as standalone items. Epic Games, Disney

Luke Skywalker : Outfit (1,500 V-bucks)

Outfit (1,500 V-bucks) X-34 Landspeeder : Glider (1,200 V-bucks)

Glider (1,200 V-bucks) Slugthrower Rifle : Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)

Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks) Lil’ Speeder Bike : Emote (500 V-bucks)

Emote (500 V-bucks) Han Solo : Outfit (1,500 V-bucks)

Outfit (1,500 V-bucks) Leia Organa : (1,500 V-bucks)

(1,500 V-bucks) Electrostaff : Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)

Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks) Vibro Staff : Harvesting Tool (500 V-bucks)