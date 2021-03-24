Fortnite Season 6 is off to a great start. Players are still experimenting with the battle royale game’s new mechanics, like hunting and crafting. There’s also plenty of new pop culture crossovers afoot on the island, bringing characters like Lara Croft to the game.

Some might say that it’s too early to start talking about Season 7, but we beg to differ. With Fortnite continuing to up the ante, it’s always exciting to start thinking about what’s next. Details are sparse, but there’s a fair amount to glean from the next update’s timeframe and Season 6’s story. Here’s what we know so far as well as what we think could happen.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 start date and time?

While there’s no confirmed release date for Fortnite’s next season just yet, it’s not hard to put two and two together. Season 6’s battle pass will end on June 7, 2021. That’s consistent with the game’s usual three-month seasons.

A promotional image for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6. Epic Games

If that’s the case, then Season 7 should kick off right at the top of the summer on or around June 8, 2021. Of course, players should always expect potential delays. With how up in the air remote game development is in the pandemic, dates can change on the fly. Fortnite has previously had to extend seasons out and that could happen pretty easily. Still, expect the next season to drop this summer.

Most Fortnite updates launch very early in the morning relative to the Eastern time zone, often around 4 a.m. Eastern. For many players, that means it’ll be available first thing in the morning.

Is there a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer?

No, and don’t expect one until June. Even if the game does land on June 7, Epic doesn’t tend to lift the lid on a new season until we’re pretty close to the release date. Keep your eyes out starting in late May.

What are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 skins?

Skins are becoming an even bigger deal in Fortnite thanks to the influx of pop culture characters. Season 6 is no different as rumors indicate that we’re getting a lot of DC Comics content this time.

A Black Widow skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

We don’t know anything about Season 7’s crossovers yet, but the summer release opens a lot of doors. Fortnite tends to sync up with major tentpole Hollywood movies for crossovers. Considering that Disney just released new summer release dates for Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it wouldn’t be surprising to see even more Marvel skins in the game.

The summer 2021 movie schedule also includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, and Space Jam 2. It’s easy to imagine characters from any of those franchises landing on the island.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 story?

We’re going to get into some spoilers for Season 6’s Zero Crisis event, so if you haven’t seen the finale yet, you might want to check it first.

This season’s grand finale ends with a dramatic sci-fi set-piece where players have to “seal off the Zero Point,” which is more or less the center of the universe in Fortnite. The catch is that doing so will trap the characters in The Loop. That term is used to describe the time loop that people on the island find themselves stuck in. The Foundation (a mysterious new character) tells players that they’ll need to find a way to escape.

That sets a pretty clear stage for Season 7. It’s likely that players will need to find their way out of The Loop and reunite with The Foundation. There’s clearly more to this character’s backstory and we can only imagine it’ll get fleshed out more this summer.

It’s worth noting that players are convinced The Foundation is secretly voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor teased that starring role on Instagram, so it’s not a far-fetched theory. Hopefully, this all leads to a Fast & Furious crossover this summer.