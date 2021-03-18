How to craft a Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is here, and it comes with new mechanics. While the headline of the new season may be Lara Croft joining the party, there’s an entirely new idea in the game that Valheim fans will appreciate. Players can now hunt down wildlife, gather materials from them, and craft items. Imagine Monster Hunter, but smack dab in the middle of the battle royale game.

One of the earliest things players can craft is a Hunter’s Cloak. There’s a challenge for creating one in the new season, so it serves as a good excuse to test out what’s new in the game. Consider this a sort of tutorial about how hunting and crafting works in Fortnite.

In this guide, we’ll be going over a few simple steps to craft the cloak, as well as some basics you need to understand the new system.

How to craft in Fortnite

Hunt wildlife and gather materials

Craft the Hunter’s Cloak

Fishtick crafting on The Spire’s staircase. Epic Games

Before we get into how to create the cloak, let’s get you up to speed on the game’s newest system. When you open your in-game menu, you’ll notice there’s now a “craft” tab you can select. This mechanic will probably be pretty familiar if you’ve played games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Subnautica. Different resources can be used to create new items or upgrade your existing weaponry. Simply gather the right materials, open the menu, and click craft.

On top of that, the game now has a hunting system. Players can kill animals like wolves and grab resources from them. The Hunter’s Cloak specifically requires players to try this out, so get ready to track down some wolves.

Hunt wildlife and gather materials

When facing off against a pack of wolves, be careful that you don’t get flanked. Epic Games

This recipe is as basic as they come. All you’re going to need to make the cloak is one piece of meat and two bones. You’ll pretty much get both of those by taking down an animal like a wolf, so this is an easy introduction to hunting.

To find an animal, you’ll want to stick to heavily wooded areas. You’re less likely to find a wolf hanging out in a big, named location, so stick to the forests. Once you see a wolf, shoot at it until it's defeated. It’ll leave behind some meat and bones, so pick those up and you’re good to go.

Craft the Hunter’s Cloak

The Hunter’s Cloak is a somewhat stylish way to makes wolves stay away from you. Epic Games

All that’s left to do is open up your menu, scroll up to the Hunter’s Cloak recipe, and select craft. If you have the correct materials, you’ll start assembling your new cloak.

Note that crafting isn’t instantaneous. You’ll need to hang out for a few seconds and watch as your character slowly builds it. Don’t do this out in the open or else you risk getting shot and killed before you can finish making it. Hide behind something or build a little fort for yourself so you’ll be protected while you craft.

The new systems are a nice change of pace for the ever-evolving battle royale game, so give it a try during your next round.