A new Fortnite event is coming and it’s tied to YouTuber and content creator, MrBeast. This event is notable because it offers a chance for one determined (and lucky) player to win one million dollars. Along with that, it features MrBeast cosmetics, new quests, and a wild challenge that includes a set of minigames. But when does the event start and what exactly can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Fortnite MrBeast event.

Fortnite MrBeast event start time

The Fortnite MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge goes live on December 17, 2022, at 12 p.m. noon Eastern. Keep in mind, the island that houses the challenge is actually live right now, giving players a bit of practice time before it begins officially later this week.

Fortnite MrBeast challenge details

This challenge rush is similar to Fall Guys, featuring various minigames. Epic Games

MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge can be accessed using the island code 7990-6907-8565 from the Fortnite Competitive row under the Discover menu. This challenge throws various obstacles at the player, similar to Fall Guys.

You can check out a video from YouTuber Perfect Score, covering some of the minigames available as part of MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge.

Your score for each match is tallied over the course of the tournament, and the player with the highest score at the end will be awarded one million dollars (USD). Better get to practicing! Those who place in the top 100,000 will earn the gold Beast Brella Umbrella for use in-game.

Fortnite MrBeast quests

The Beast Blastin’ Emote will also be available during the MrBeast event. Epic Games

Along with MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge, the event will also feature the following new quests:

Earn score at MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge (70,000)

Earn score at MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge (35,000)

Each offers a nifty MrBeast cosmetic reward, so be sure to dive in to start earning cosmetics!

Fortnite MrBeast cosmetics

Players can purchase various MrBeast cosmetics from the Item Shop. Epic Games

On December 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. Eastern, players will have access to MrBeast cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Here’s what’s in store:

MrBeast and accessories

Outfit: MrBeast (hat-on default Style and a hatless alt Style)

MrBeast (hat-on default Style and a hatless alt Style) Pickaxe: MrBeast Smasher

MrBeast Smasher Wrap: Beast Backdrop

MrBeast6000 and accessories