How Fortnite Augments work and the 5 best ones to pick

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and some huge new gameplay mechanics are shaking up how the battle royale is played. Perhaps most notable, Chapter 4 has introduced a new “Reality Augment” system. These are essentially perks similar to those found in the Call of Duty series, but with a key difference: Augments are random and are earned over the course of a match. Since this is such a complex new system, it might cause some confusion, even for veteran players. In this guide, we’ll explain how Augments work and which ones we recommend picking in Fortnite.

How Fortnite Augments work

As you survive during a Fortnite match, the game rewards you with Augments. You have to manually trigger them, and when you do, you’ll get to choose between two random options. Make sure you pay attention to the right side of your screen as you play — you’ll see a notification that you have a certain number of Augments ready just below the minimap.

As you survive, you get to choose between two random Augments. Epic Games

When you open up this menu, you’ll get three options: Two random Augments, along with the ability to reroll them. Keep in mind, you get one free reroll per match — every reroll thereafter costs 100 Gold Bars.

You can have up to four Augments applied at any given time, so keep this in mind when making your selections. These perks last for the duration of the match and reset at the end.

Fortnite Augments list

There are 22 Augments available at the start of Chapter 4, and you can see which ones you’ve unlocked from the Quests screen. Epic Games

As of the start of Chapter 4, there are 22 Augments in total, but which ones you unlock are random. The more you play, the higher the chance of unlocking a new one, so make sure you activate as many Augments as possible. After a couple of hours, you should have access to them all.

These are all the Augments and what they do:

Aerialist : Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Bloodhound : Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

: Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Bow Specialist : Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior : You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

: You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner : Receive a Chug Cannon.

Receive a Chug Cannon. Demolition Munitions : Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.

: Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures. First Assault : The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.

: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage. Forecast : You can always see the next storm circle.

: You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler : Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.

: Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers : Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

: Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer : Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

: Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. More Parkour : Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Party Time : Gain Balloons over time.

: Gain Balloons over time. Pistol Amp : Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

: Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle : Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

: Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload : Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

: Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun. Soaring Sprints : While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.

: While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity. Splash Medic : You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

: You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark : When the storm changes, ping the area to highly nearby enemies for a short duration.

: When the storm changes, ping the area to highly nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged : Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.

: Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health. Tactical Armory : Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

: Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out : Entering a car or Truck applies Chonkers and Cow Catcher to it.

The best Fortnite Augments

While nearly all the Augments have the potential to be highly effective depending on your play style and current loadout, a few are more effective than others.

These are the best ones so far:

5. Bloodhound

Since the DMR is one of the best weapons in the game, having Bloodhound equipped is a no-brainer. This Augment temporarily pings the foes you’ve damaged already, allowing you to easily connect with follow-up shots.

4. Forecast

This one is simple, yet highly effective. Forecast is always useful, giving you the ability to see the next storm circle.

3. More Parkour

If used properly, More Parkour can give you practically endless energy. Remember, this Augment regenerates your energy after mantling or hurdling, which is invaluable when trying to escape from your opponents.

2. Soaring Sprints

Likewise, Soaring Sprints lets you jump higher and with lower gravity, allowing you to maneuver around the map with ease.

1. Splash Medic

There’s nothing worse than reaching the end of a match without any shields. With the Splash Medic Augment, you have a higher chance of finding Chug Splashes from containers, which could come in handy during the final moments of a match.