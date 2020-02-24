Fortnite data-miners just discovered an in-demand new cosmetic feature

Season 2 of Fortnite: Chapter 2 dropped last Thursday following a plethora of leaks, but Epic Games has even more in store for players if some data-mined information is any indication. Locker presets, a long-requested loadout feature by the Fortnite community, could finally be coming to the game.

As was spotted by Fortnite Intel, data miner and Fortnite leaker Hypex discovered shortly after Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 was released that preset locker loadouts were added to the game as part of the large update. This can be discerned from the game's codes, which now references loadouts that include slots for things dances, pickaxes, and gliders. If this feature were added to this game, it would allow players to create loadouts of their favorite cosmetic gear and give them the ability to choose those presets quickly before going into a match.

Even though this feature is somewhat standard within the genre, it would be an exciting addition to Fortnite. Epic Games must already know that players will appreciate it given how frenzied many players are about getting all the highest-demand skins in the game. It won't change the meta or be as shocking or exciting as new skins or a new season tease, but the addition still shows that Epic Games is listening to feedback and that Fortnite is a game that will continue to change for years to come.

The code of Fortnite now references a loadout feature that isn't in the game yet.

The responses to Hypex's leak are mostly positive, with other Twitter users happy to see this change implemented after years of waiting. Interestingly, Hypex also revealed in his responses that there doesn't seem to be a limit to the number of loadouts on can have in the game's code right now. While this is something that could change before launch, it would be nice if Epic Games gave players this much freedom in creating their favorite preset groups of gear they want to into matches with.

The Inverse Analysis

The ability to create pre-set loadouts like this is fairly common with multiplayer games, so it's honestly a bit of a surprise that Fortnite does not have it yet. That being said, it's good to see that Epic Games is finally given into their fans' demands and will implement a new feature that will only improve the quality-of-life of Fortnite. The addition of locker presets should cause loadout changes in between matches to get less frantic as players will be able to just choose from their favorites.

This leak also makes you wonder about what else Epic Games has in store for players over the course of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2. This season will presumably last several months, so the developers do need a good plan to keep things fresh during this period. Outside of cool new outfits like Deadpool, making highly requested changes like this should go a long way with Fortnite's community and keep the people who play one of the biggest games on the planet happy.

Now how many players will set a preset for Deadpool to do the flossing dance?