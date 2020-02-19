Those military base rumors seem all the more likely as Epic Games continues to stoke the hype machine for Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2. The developer continues to tweet cryptic teasers for tomorrow's massive Season 2 update. Fans have done their best to piece together the significance of these images, and two clear themes are emerging: military and gold. Surprisingly, these teasers also suggest that this season will tie back to Fortnite Season 4 in some fashion.

Gold will likely be the primary color of new-season content for Fortnite. All of the teaser tweets have been black and gold, and it's not a color scheme the game has prevalently adopted yet. There's evidence that the "golden connection" may even go a bit deeper than that.

Epic Games via Twitter

As reported by Fortnite Intel, by stringing together letters in all of Epic's tweets so far, the word Midas is spelled out. Midas is a mythological character known for turning things to gold by touching them. We still don't know what exactly this means, but it could be anything from the name of a new organization to an outright Midas touch ability that could freeze opponents.

The other theme that has been a throughline in all of these leaks is some sort of military theme. The teasers confirm that the "Eye Land" towards the center of Fortnite Chapter 2's map is getting reworked. It's very likely that this could be some sort of military base. Explosives have been shown in the teaser images, and other parts of these images suggest that helicopters could come to Fortnite. If Fortnite does embrace this military theme, it should Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's second season a run for its money as Activision prepares to launch its own battle royale mode.

Finally, Fortnite Intel has also made a connection to Fortnite Season 4 in a few different ways. The shattered pieces in the image of the explosive container come together to create Season 4's hero symbol. Meanwhile, the latest image appears to be the Visitor's rocket that could be found as a hologram during Season 4. While all of these teases are still quite cryptic, they seem to be pointing to some sort of follow up to that season of "Heroes and Villians" content.

This teaser image is directly connected to Season 4 of Fortnite.

As of now, only part of the gameplay reworks this season will bring has been officially unveiled, and it isn't even directly connected to the wildly popular battle royale mode. Team Rumble, the 20v20 competitive Fortnite mode, is getting some much-requested changes. All weapons in the mode will be blue or above, bandages are being removed, gliders will no longer take up an item slot, and the elimination goal has been increased to 125.

Hopefully, changes that are just as welcome will be coming to the battle royale mode. As for new items or skins, two come to mind. I wouldn't be surprised to see the henchman mask from the first tease to be some sort of equippable armor, and the Kaboom ballon in one of the official images matches a glider model that leaked in a previous patch according to Lucas7yoshi on Twitter. Even if you don't care about the map or lore changes this season will bring, its battle pass will surely still contain some cool rewards.