Fortnite's latest Battle Pass includes buff cat and debonair banana skins

After the longest season in Fortnite history, Epic Games finally released Chapter 2, Season 2 for the world’s most popular battle royale Thursday. This new, spy-themed era of Fortnite is titled “Top Secret” and comes with yet another Battle Pass gamers can purchase for access to in-game challenges.

The latest Battle Pass features 100 rewards such as cosmetics, items, and V-Bucks. These rewards won’t affect gameplay at all. All of these prizes can be unlocked by amassing enough experience points by simply playing Fortnite and completely weekly challenges.

A lot has changed with Fortnite: the map has received yet another facelift and there’s even a Deadpool skin that involves a weeks-long series of challenges to unlock. Here’s a full rundown of everything that’s included in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

How much does the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

Just like every previous Battle Pass, this one will cost 950 V-Bucks (about $10) for the basic version. That means players will need to unlock all 100 tiers by grinding out games and challenges. There’s a pricer version of the pass if you want some rewards right away.

For 2,800 V-Bucks (a little more than $25), players can immediately claim the first 25 tiers of prizes right away. The pass itself also gives players the ability to earn 1,500 V-Bucks to help them unlock tiers quicker.

For anyone that doesn’t want to shell out real cash for V-Bucks, there’s a free version of the pass that offers limited rewards and challenges. Players will need to gather experience to unlock these rewards, just like the premium pass. However, the rewards will be far less flashy. Those who opt to buy the pass later will unlock all of the premium tiers based on the experience accrued.

Seven New Skins, including Meowscles and Midas

The Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass comes with seven characters. Some are entirely new and others are new tweaks to classic skins. Many of them have one-of-a-kind bonus powers, and there are plenty of options for customizing the look of each one.

Maya is by far the most customizable of the bunch.

Maya (Tier 1) is the most customizable of the bunch, allowing players to mix and match 10 of her physical features, including her tattoos and scarf. Each week, Epic will release a new Maya challenge that will include new items she can wear.

is the most customizable of the bunch, allowing players to mix and match 10 of her physical features, including her tattoos and scarf. Each week, Epic will release a new Maya challenge that will include new items she can wear. Agent Peely (Tier 1) It’s Peely, Agent Peely. The rare Chapter 1 skin is back this time donning a tuxedo.

It’s Peely, Agent Peely. The rare Chapter 1 skin is back this time donning a tuxedo. Brutus (Tier 25) can be automatically unlocked if players buy the 2,800 V-Bucks Battle Pass. He comes with a unique pickaxe animation that no other character has.

can be automatically unlocked if players buy the 2,800 V-Bucks Battle Pass. He comes with a unique pickaxe animation that no other character has. TNTina (Tier 40) has a special “Toon Blast!” emote that momentarily changes the animation style of her entire model.

has a special “Toon Blast!” emote that momentarily changes the animation style of her entire model. Meo w scles (Tier 60) comes with a “Pump Pose” emote to flex his feline muscles. This skin looks a lot like the buff cat memes and is genuinely frightening.

comes with a “Pump Pose” emote to flex his feline muscles. This skin looks a lot like the buff cat memes and is genuinely frightening. Skye (Tier 80) has a “traveling companion named Ollie that transforms into a hat to keep her company as she treks across the island.

has a “traveling companion named Ollie that transforms into a hat to keep her company as she treks across the island. Midas (Tier 100) is made of solid gold and will turn all of his weapons gold as well for extra flair.

Depending on what mission gamers choose, they'll be able to unlock different skins of the same character. But choose wisely, you can't get both of them.

Two factions to choose from: Ghost and Shadow

The new Battle Pass also introduced two competing spy factions: Ghost and Shadow. As players progress through the pass, they’ll have the option to pick either Ghost or Shadow missions to unlock permanent, faction-specific bonus outfits.

Each character besides Maya has either a Ghost or Shadow outfit, but players will only be able to unlock one depending on what faction challenge they choose. The only exception is Agent Peely, the Battle Pass will reward players both his Ghost skin (Tier 34) and Shadow (Tier 77).