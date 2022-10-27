As part of the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 Halloween event, players have access to a variety of festive quests that offer XP and new cosmetics. One new quest requires you to consume jelly beans to gain shields. As expected, the game doesn’t tell you where to find jelly beans, so you might not be aware of how to finish this one. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find jelly beans and how to consume them to gain shields in Fortnite.

Fortnite jelly bean locations

All around the map are trick-or-treat stations with jack-o’-lanterns and candy buckets. There are around a dozen of them, so keep your eyes peeled as you play. The best place to find them is at Chrome Crossroads since there are three in the general location.

The map above shows three possible jelly bean locations all around Chrome Crossroads. Activision

It’s important to note that you won’t get jelly beans every time. Sometimes, you’ll get peppermint, other times, candy corn (yuck!), among others. So, it’s unlikely you’ll find enough to complete this quest in the same match. But if you land at Chrome Crossroads and immediately begin searching for candy, you’ll likely make a dent in this quest.

There are other trick-or-treat spots at Tilted Towers, Cloudy Condos, Rocky Reels, and the all-around Lustrous Lagoon. Make sure you look for them on the outsides of buildings, just like during real-life trick-or-treating. They’re easy to spot thanks to the Halloween decorations all around the buckets of candy.

How to use jelly beans to gain shields in Fortnite

Jelly beans are found at trick-or-treat stations all around the map. Collect random candy from the jack-o-lantern buckets for a chance at finding a jelly bean. Epic Games

Consuming a jelly bean grants you 10 shields, and for this quest, you need to gain 30 shields total. So, this means you’ll need to get your hands on three jelly beans to complete the quest.

Simply consume them like you would a regular shield potion or other foraged item to gain shields from the jelly beans. Of course, you can’t consume the jelly beans if your shields are maxed out, so make sure you don’t accidentally reach consume a shield potion or interact with a Slurp Barrel before you make progress towards this quest.