Fortnite
Everything We Know About Fortnite's Dragon Ball Super Crossover
Unleash your inner Saiyan.
Fortnite has just gone Super Saiyan ... once again. That’s right, Epic Games announced a Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover, and it’s live now. Initially, the company didn’t spill the (Senzu) beans about what to expect from the event, and later published a lengthy blog post alongside the crossover’s debut. But what are the crossover’s start and end times, and what can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Dragon Ball Super crossover in Fortnite.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover start time
The event is live as of January 31, 2023. Of course, this is a free Fortnite update across all platforms.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super start and end dates
According to the in-game ad for the event, players have until February 13, 2023, to complete the Dragon Ball Super quests, which is likely when the crossover will end.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover features
The Dragon Ball Super event comes with two new cosmetic skins including Son Gohan and Piccolo.
Below are details about the two bundles available from the Item Shop:
Son Gohan Bundle: 2,200 V-Bucks
- Son Gohan: Outfit (with Super Saiyan Style)
- Gohan’s Cape: Back Bling
- Gohan’s Beast Axe: Harvesting Tool
- Capsule No. 576: Glider
- Gohan & Piccolo: Loading Screen
- Gohan’s Charging Up: Emote
Piccolo Bundle: 2,200 V-Bucks
- Piccolo: Outfit
- Piccolo’s Cape and Turban: Back Bling
- Piccolo’s Demon Symbol: Back Bling
- Piccolo’s Handheld House: Harvesting Tool
- Red Ribbon Army Aircraft: Glider
- Piccolo’s Charging Up: Emote
In addition, the Dragon Ball Super crossover will reintroduce the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud — which will spawn in from capsules — just like the previous Dragon Ball event.
Players can also visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island by utilizing island code 5642-8525-5429. Here, you’ll get to visit various Dragon Ball-themed locations including Goku’s House.
But Adventure Island also gives players access to a new weekly quest that’s available now, with more coming on February 7, 2023. Completing the first quest nets you the Gohan Beast Spray, while the second quest gives you access to the Orange Piccolo Spray.
The Dragon Ball Super crossover is live in Fortnite now.
