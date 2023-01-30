Fortnite has just gone Super Saiyan ... once again. That’s right, Epic Games announced a Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover, and it’s live now. Initially, the company didn’t spill the (Senzu) beans about what to expect from the event, and later published a lengthy blog post alongside the crossover’s debut. But what are the crossover’s start and end times, and what can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Dragon Ball Super crossover in Fortnite.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover start time

The event is live as of January 31, 2023. Of course, this is a free Fortnite update across all platforms.

Epic Games surprised the Fortnite community by announcing a new Dragon Ball Super crossover, due out on January 31, 2023.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super start and end dates

According to the in-game ad for the event, players have until February 13, 2023, to complete the Dragon Ball Super quests, which is likely when the crossover will end.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover features

The Dragon Ball Super event comes with two new cosmetic skins including Son Gohan and Piccolo.

Below are details about the two bundles available from the Item Shop:

Son Gohan Bundle: 2,200 V-Bucks

Son Gohan : Outfit (with Super Saiyan Style)

Outfit (with Super Saiyan Style) Gohan’s Cape : Back Bling

Back Bling Gohan’s Beast Axe : Harvesting Tool

Harvesting Tool Capsule No. 576 : Glider

Glider Gohan & Piccolo : Loading Screen

Loading Screen Gohan’s Charging Up : Emote

Piccolo Bundle: 2,200 V-Bucks

Piccolo : Outfit

Outfit Piccolo’s Cape and Turban : Back Bling

Back Bling Piccolo’s Demon Symbol : Back Bling

Back Bling Piccolo’s Handheld House : Harvesting Tool

Harvesting Tool Red Ribbon Army Aircraft : Glider

Glider Piccolo’s Charging Up : Emote

Son Gohan and Piccolo have joined the Fortnite roster. Epic Games

In addition, the Dragon Ball Super crossover will reintroduce the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud — which will spawn in from capsules — just like the previous Dragon Ball event.

Players can also visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island by utilizing island code 5642-8525-5429. Here, you’ll get to visit various Dragon Ball-themed locations including Goku’s House.

But Adventure Island also gives players access to a new weekly quest that’s available now, with more coming on February 7, 2023. Completing the first quest nets you the Gohan Beast Spray, while the second quest gives you access to the Orange Piccolo Spray.

The Dragon Ball Super crossover is live in Fortnite now.