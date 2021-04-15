Everything you need to know about Brie Larson's Fortnite Locker bundle

Well, here’s a surprising collaboration: Epic Games has teamed up with actress Brie Larson to bring her “locker” to Fortnite. That means that players can purchase a Larson-curated item bundle featuring skins, emotes, and more inspired by her Fortnite squad, the Bush Babies.

Epic has worked with celebrities like Ninja before to add outfits to the game, but this is something entirely new. It’s essentially a curated boutique item pack from an A-list celebrity (sorry, Ninja). This could be the start of a new monetization strategy for Fortnite that brings some extra star power to the game.

We’ll see how far this idea goes, but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker.

How to get Brie Larson’s Fortnite Locker

To access the new bundle, it’s as simple as logging into Fortnite and tabbing over to the Item Shop. You should see this right at the very top of the page. There’s currently a timer on it that ends the night of April 15, so consider this one a limited-time bundle.

Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker in the item shop. Epic Games

It’s only available to purchase, which is bad news for those hoping to unlock it in-game via some kind fo challenge. You’ll need to shell out those V-Bucks. Though, considering that it contains items you can buy normally from the shop, you’re not missing out on too much if you skip it.

What’s in Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker?

Larson’s locker contains five cosmetic items. None of them are new, but there’s one slightly exclusive item in this. The main attraction is the Bushranger outfit. While that’s available in the game normally, there’s a slight variant included in this bundle. It’s blue and comes with a necklace that says “BB” on it for Bush Babies.

Brie Larson’s locker in Fortnite. Epic Games

Otherwise, you’ll get two emotes, a pickaxe, and some back bling all curated by Brie Larson. Here’s exactly what you’ll get.

Bushranger (Rare Outfit)

Buzzy Bag (Rare Back Bling)

Honey Hitters (Rare Harvesting Tool)

Glitter (Rare Emote)

Freemix (Rare Emote)

How much is Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker?

The bundle will run you 2,000 V-Bucks in total. Normally, a pack of 1,000 V-Bucks costs $8, so you’ll need to spend $16 to get this. V-Bucks also come in packs of 2,800 which you can buy for $20, which is a better conversion rate.

At the moment, the 2,000 V-Buck price is a discount from 3,000 V-Bucks. It’s unclear if the price will change sometime today or if it’ll remain in the shop for more money once the countdown ends. Either way, if you want it, you may want to grab it sooner rather than later.

Is Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker worth it?

Whether or not you should buy Larson’s bundle entirely depends on if you like the items in it.

Since there’s nothing exclusive here, save for the slight costume variant, you’ll be able to buy all these later. Or, you might already own some of these. If you see a single item you like in here, you could simply buy it a la cart at some point later on to save some money.

The Bushranger variant in Brie Larson’s Fortnite locker. Epic Games

In terms of value, this certainly is a deal. The Bushranger outfit and Honey Hitters alone cost 2,000 V-Bucks normally. All five of these items together would normally run you over 4,000 V-Bucks. So if you’re looking to just get a whole bunch of emotes at once, it’s not a bad five-in-one option.

If you’re into the idea of buying a celebrity-curated boutique item, go for it. But for everyone else, it’s probably a rabbit hole you don’t need to go down ... unless The Rock makes his own locker bundle.