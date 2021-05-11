Everything you need to know about Beast Boy in Fortnite

Another Teen Titans character is coming to Fortnite.

Raven was one of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6’s headlining characters alongside Lara Croft. While not on the level of the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 just yet, DC and Epic Games’ partnership is strengthening with the inclusion of Beast Boy from the Teen Titans.

Fans will recognize him as the green superhero who can transform into animals. He’s also the primary love interest of Raven in most Teen Titans stories. That’s also the case in Fortnite. On May 10, amidst the Epic Games v. Apple trial that might have leaked some future outfits, Beast Boy was unveiled as the next guest outfit for Fortnite.

If you’re wondering how to get the Beast Boy outfit and when it will be released, we’ve rounded up everything that you need to know about it.

When is the Fortnite Beast Boy Outfit release date and time?

Epic Games confirmed in the blog post unveiling Beast Boy that he will be released at 8 p.m. Eastern on May 13, 2021 . He isn’t part of a battle pass or anything like that, so he’ll just appear and be available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. But some players will have a chance to earn the Best Boy outfit earlier than that as part of the Teen Titans Cup.

Raven summoned Beast Boy to the world of Fortnite. Epic Games

What does Beast Boy’s Fortnite Item Shop Bundle include?

In the Item Shop, players will have the choice to just buy the Beast Boy outfit or get the whole Bundle. The default outfit is based on his superhero costume, though Fortnite players can also use the Garfield Logan Style outfit that puts Beast Boy in a sweatshirt, t-shirt, and jeans. At any time, players can also use the Go Ape Emote, which will transform Beast Boy into a Gorilla.

It’s a pretty great outfit, but the Beast Boy Bundle does contain some more cute items for Teen Titans fans. Those are the Couch Titan Back Bling and BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe. No price has been shared, but bundles like this usually cost around 1,800 to 2,200 V-Bucks.

What is the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup?

As they do with many new notable outfits, Epic Games is holding a special event for Beast Boy. The Teen Titans Cup takes place between 6 p.m. Eastern and 9 p.m. Eastern on May 12, 2021. It’s a Duos tournament where players earn points by playing matches and killing others. Anyone who participates will get a Beast Boy & Raven Spray for competition

You can earn the BBRae loading screen designed by Gabriel Picolo through the Teen Titans cup Epic Games

Once the Teen Titans Cup begins, you can start earning points. Eliminating another player is worth 1 point, placing 50th to 4th place is worth 1 point, getting 3rd place is worth 2 points, reaching 2nd place is worth 4 points, and getting a Victory Royale is worth 6 points. If you get at least eight points, you’ll unlock the BBRae Loading Screen.

While most players will be able to earn the aforementioned items, those who place in the top 1,375 teams in the NA East region will get the Beast Boy outfit and Couch Titan Back Bling without paying for them a day before everyone else. If you aren’t in the NA East region, you can log on and check the event in-game what the requirements for this are in your region.