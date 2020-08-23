Titans Season 3 is on the way. Season 2 of the DC Universe show left off with the Titans finally defeating Deathstroke, Dick Grayson’s long-awaited transformation into Nightwing, and Donna Troy’s death. Set in San Francisco, the team of superheroes will be relocating to Gotham City and crossing paths with new characters.

Ahead of filming Season 3, the cast of Titans — Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, and more — reunited virtually for the 24-hour DC FanDome event. They broke down various scenes from Season 1 and Season 2, discussing their character relationships and the story thus far.

Season 2 introduced Superboy, Mercy Graves, Deathstroke, Jericho, Rose Wilson, and Starfire’s sister, Blackfire. Carrying on with the tradition of bringing in new characters, Titans Season 3 will introduce Red Hood, Commissioner Barbara Gordon, and Dr. Jonathan Crane , also known as Scarecrow. Red Hood will be played by current series star Curran Walters (for reasons we'll get into), while the actors of Barbara and Crane have yet to be announced.

Jason Todd always did what he wanted. And now he'll just wear a new costume. DC Universe

Jason will don a new identity as Red Hood and will become obsessed with taking down his old team in Season 3. This actually raises a lot of questions about Titans, as Jason Todd is still very much alive at the end of Season 2. Jason's transformation into Red Hood in the comics originates from his murder at the hands (and crowbar) of Joker, in the 1988 story Batman: A Death in the Family. It wasn't until 2005 when Jason returned as Red Hood in the story line Batman: Under the Hood (adapted into the popular 2010 animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood).

The closest Jason came to dying in Season 2 was at the hands of Deathstroke, who kidnapped him and subsequently threw him out of a high-rise building window. However, Jason was saved by Superboy. Sure, Jason isn’t so keen to follow rules like Dick and often rubs it in his face that he’s now Robin.

Jason Todd will become Red Hood in Season 3. DC Comics

That said, it makes no sense he’d be so angry with his team that he would change his identity, let alone hunt them down. Jason felt betrayed Rose lied to him about who she was and that she was placed within Titans Tower to spy on them for Deathstroke. He decides to leave the team after that, only showing up to Donna’s funeral to pay his respects.

It’s possible Jason becoming Red Hood is foreshadowing the character’s death and subsequent resurrection in Season 3. But, we don’t think that’s such a good idea and gives fans little time to process his death before he’s back again. Plus, Titans has not yet introduced Lazarus Pits, so it’s unlikely that Jason will die and then pop back up from the dead. At this point, it’s possible that the reasons for his anger with Dick, Starfire, and the others will be revealed in Season 3. Perhaps that reveal will explain his sudden turn as Red Hood.

Titans has never played by the rules, but the choice to make Jason Red Hood by nixing his origin story altogether is an odd choice.