You only have a few days left to buy the best game of 2020 at a huge discount

Over the past month , Sony has slashed prices on some of the best games the PlayStation Store has to offer for its yearly Summer Sale.

The promotion offers more than 500 deals on heavyweight titles from recent years, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Red Dead Redemption 2, but the PS4 Summer Sale is also offering stellar deals on some of 2020's biggest releases including a Square Enix game that has secured a spot as a Game of the Year contender already.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently going for $39.59 on the PS Store, which is 34 percent off its original $59.99 price tag. Because it's a PlayStation 4 exclusive, buying FF7 Remake through the PS Store allows you to begin the download immediately, whereas even if you purchase it for the same price at the Square Enix Store, you'll have to redeem a download code.

That 34 percent off also applies to the Digital Deluxe Edition, which normally retails for $79.99 but is available for $52.79 on the PS Store. Many typical gaming retailers — like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop — are also offering the $39.99 price tag on physical copies of the game, but the Square Enix Store is selling the same version for $39.59.

No matter what your preference this is a deal that feels too good to pass up.

The modern take on the 1997 PS1 role-playing classic was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its release on April 10. Inverse — along with many other publications — has included the FF7 Remake as a front-runner for the 2020 Game of the Year.

If you haven't explored the sprawling city of Midgar with FF7 Remake's spiky-haired protagonist Cloud Strife yet, then now's your chance, but you better act fast because this deal is about to expire.

The FF7 Remake will return to its full price on August 20, 2020 at 2:59 am Eastern and likely won't get another discount until much closer to the 2020 holidays.

After 5 years and a development team switch in 2017, Square Enix breathed new life into one of the most beloved installments of the RPG series. The FF7 Remake reintroduced roughly the first quarter of the epic story first told in the original, totally updated with modern graphics and a completely revamped combat system.

The game follows Cloud a mercenary with a giant sword that falls in with a group of eco-terrorists known as Avalanche. His new pals represent a rebel underclass who want to overthrow Shinra, a global corporation that's draining the planet of a precious natural resource called Mako to produce as a power source for advanced technology.

While the game's original release enchanted a generation of gamers in the 1990s, the FF7 Remake leveled up its aesthetics and visuals by several orders of magnitude. Gone are the days of low-poly "block monsters." Cloud and his rebel pals are now intricately designed and fully realized to evoke countless shades of emotion with their detailed facial expressions. Each boss battle is more eye-popping than the next, and the enhancements made to the story are enough to keep even the most diehard fans of the original guessing on their first playthrough.

Join Cloud Strife and his gang of rebels as they set off to over throw Shinra in the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake.' Square Enix

Square Enix ditched the turn-based battles of the PS1 release and replaced them with a more action-oriented approach in FF7 Remake that fuses hack-and-slash mechanics from games like Devil May Cry with strategic RPG elements. Players can swap between up to three characters in their squad at any time during combat. Each party member embodies a distinct role, like Barret is a long-range tank able to absorb massive damage, while Aerith is a delicate yet explosive spellcaster.

The FF7 Remake strikes a nearly perfect balance of nostalgia for franchise veterans with innovative and stylized gameplay for Final Fantasy newcomers. There's never been a greater time to either relive the magic FF7 brought to the PS1 or embark on your first adventure through Midgar.

FF7 Remake is one of 2020's must-play games, but how much are you willing to pay for it and when?