This Red Dead Redemption 2 feature could make GTA 6 incredibly immersive

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily one of the most anticipated games currently in development. Rockstar Games set the bar so high with its 2013 release of GTA 5, and consistent updates to GTA Online that gamers now expect nearly endless customization and even more detailed environments than ever before. The company could pull this off by recycling a small but immersive feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 but put a GTA 6 twist on it.

The recent Western game spans from 1899 to 1907. During those eight years, players can return to major cities and settlements to see how their architecture and inhabitants have changed over time. Rockstar could make the cityscapes of GTA 6 similar evolve over time and even give players the ability to influence that evolution, which could make for an interesting critique of the gentrification occurring across multiple U.S. cities.

Rockstar could make gamers pick how they want to impact certain areas of GTA 6’s map by choosing a faction. They could either help a sleazy, Wilson Fisk-type, real estate developer prop up luxury condos or side with the locals to preserve the game’s neighborhoods. Each choice could come with its own rewards, like a boatload of money if you side with the real estate mogul or more useful connections to help with missions further down the road if you keep neighborhoods from gentrifying.

Could gamers affect how the virtual world of 'GTA 6' changes over time? Rockstar Games

How likely is this?

Rockstar hasn’t said a word about GTA 6, but it’s reportedly in development with widely varying estimates of when it could eventually release. Unconfirmed leaks and rumors have been the main source of information for gamers who are craving any kind of GTA 6 detail they could get their hands on. And the most widely circulated batch of alleged leaks did mention that the upcoming open-world game could take place over the span of 10 years.

This shady info stems from a now-deleted Reddit post claiming Rockstar had codenamed GTA 6 "Project Americas." These details might end up being totally bogus, but there have been some hints in subsequent reports suggesting that there could be something to these "Project Americas" rumors."

Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything that has to do with 'GTA 6' but some unconfirmed leaks have hinted at what could be featured in the upcoming title. Rockstar Games

The post asserted that GTA 6 will take place sometime between the 1970s and 1980s and will be partially set in Vice City, Liberty City, and other Latin American-inspired locations. It went on to say that the architecture and vehicles of these areas would change as in-game economies surge and crumble or natural disasters like hurricanes and floods affect them.

The Project Americas leaks didn’t outrightly mention that Rockstar would include the concept of gentrification in GTA 6, but it could be a way for Rockstar to implement a RDR2 feature into a memorable portion of GTA 6.

Rockstar’s GTA series has become renowned for parodying modern day society, especially GTA 5 which satirized everything from tech start-up culture to fad diets present in 21-century life. Adding gentrification to GTA 6 could be another way for the developer to poke fun at the good, bad, and the ugly of American culture while delivering an unforgettably immersive experience.