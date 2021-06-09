Here's exactly when you can start playing FF7 Remake: Intergrade on PS5

Midgar is about to make the leap to next-gen when Square Enix releases Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. Everybody knows the original PlayStation 4 version of FF7 Remake is a spectacular game that’s enjoyable for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.

Intergrade offers an upgraded PlayStation 5 version of the same game with improved visuals but also several new standalone chapters starring the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. For anyone desperate to jump right in and see Midgar through the eyes of everyone’s favorite Materia thief, here’s a look at what you need to know about the launch of Intergrade.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the FF7 Remake: Intergrade release time?

Yuffie and her companion Sonon can engage in some devastating team-up attacks. Square Enix

The official release date for Intergrade is June 10, 2021. Though it may seem like the official release time could be staggered, it looks like it’ll go live right at the stroke of midnight local time. The official PlayStation Store listing for the game has a countdown that ends at 12 a.m. Eastern, so that makes it pretty clear.

What is the FF7 Remake: Intergrade file size?

Surprisingly enough, the PS5 version of the game is a smidge smaller than the PS4 version, perhaps because the SSD offers more elegant storage solutions. Currently, the PS4 version clocks in at 86.07 GB after the June 3 update 1.02. And Intergrade comes in at 81.39 GB.

In either case, we’re talking about a fairly sizable download. Note that if you want to transfer over any save data from your original PS4 version, you’ll have to upload it from the PS4 version and then download it to the PS5 version — possibly on the same console, which can get cumbersome.

Must read : “How to transfer your FF7 Remake data to PS5 with minimal frustration”

Can you pre-load FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

Be very afraid of this creepy villain called Nero. Square Enix

Yes! Anyone should be able to already download Intergrade, but you won’t be able to launch the PS5 version until it’s officially released.

What is the FF7 Remake: Intergrade price?

This is where things can get a little bit confusing. If you purchased a physical or digital copy of FF7 Remake, then the PS5 upgrade should be free to download already. However, if your version is the digital one that was free to all PS Plus subscribers back in March 2021, it’s not eligible. So you’ll have to purchase it for $69.99.

Also important to note: INTERmission is the standalone DLC package that includes a few missions starring Yuffie. It’s included as part of the full price for Intergrade, but for anyone who gets the free PS5 upgrade, they’ll have to pay $19.99 for this bit of story-based DLC.

How long is FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

The PS5 version of the base game is just as long as the original, so we’re looking at anywhere between 25 and 40 hours depending on how dedicated the player is to beating every mini-game and getting every collectible.

The INTERmission DLC is said to be two chapters in length. When you consider that the base game has 18 chapters averaging somewhere around 2.6 hours each, then INTERmission is probably about 5 hours or more of content. It’s launched separately from the main menu and will presumably occupy similar but separate save files, but that remains to be seen.