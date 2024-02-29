FF7 Rebirth Skip Chapter 1: How to Bypass Nibelheim and Claim Rewards If You Played the Demo

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally out in the wild, two weeks after its demo first dropped. Between the initial Nibelheim chapter and the Junon section added on February 21, eager players may have already spent multiple hours exploring the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Now that the full game is available, you might want to jump straight into what’s new rather than replaying the parts you’ve already seen. Here’s everything that carries over from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, and what you’ll get for transferring your save file.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo progress carry over into the full game?

Yes and no. If you play the full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, some of your progress will be saved, but not all of it. Anyone who finishes the Nibelheim section of the demo will be able to skip that chapter in the full game, but the same isn’t true for the Junon section.

Players can skip Cloud’s first outing with Sephiroth if they’ve completed the demo. Square Enix

While that may be disappointing for anyone who’s poured hours into the Junon demo, there are good reasons for progress not carrying over for it the way it does for Nibelheim. First, the Nibelheim section is a linear chapter of the game’s narrative, so it’s easy to just skip right over that part of the game. Junon is instead set in the open world, meaning it would be much more difficult to carry over the specific activities that players have done. Square Enix also says that the Junon that appears in the demo is slightly different than the one in the full game, so players will be getting a new experience the second time around anyway.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo save file bonuses

Along with the ability to skip the Nibelheim chapter, transferring save data from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo to the full game comes with a couple other small but helpful bonuses. Starting Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with a demo save present lets players claim the Kupo Charm and a Survival Set at no cost. The Kupo Charm increases a character’s hit points by five percent and grants a higher chance that you’ll gather more materials when you’re foraging in the open world. The Survival Set is a pack of basic healing items that should come in handy early on, so you can save those materials to craft better items later on.

How do you unlock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo bonuses?

You can claim bonuses from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Intergrade save files at the same time as the demo rewards. Square Enix

Accessing the perks from a demo save file is simple. Upon booting up Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you should get a prompt to import save data from the demo, and from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. If not, just head to the Bonuses entry on the main menu, and complete the transfer there.

Once you’re actually in the game, you have to start Chapter 2 to actually get your hands on the goods. Once the chapter starts, just head to the DLC/Bonuses section of the System menu, where they’ll be available to claim. If you’ve brought save data from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Intergrade along with the demo file, you’ll also receive the Leviathan and Ramuh summon materia, which remain useful throughout the whole game.