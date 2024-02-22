Here's Exactly How Long It Takes to Beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally takes the party out of Midgar and into the larger world from the original 1997 game. It’s a massive sequel that’s exponentially larger than Remake, both in terms of story content and side quests. From the sunny beaches of Costa Del Sol to the misty mountains of Nibelheim, there’s a lot to see and do in this second chapter. Here’s exactly how long you can expect to take with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, whether you want to see its side content or not.

How Long Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Rebirth’s story takes you through six different regions of the world, and you’ll be able to return to each one. Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is basically split into two halves, the main story and side content. All of the game’s side content, including side quests, can be completed at any time, and in the latter half of the game, you’ll be able to return to every region whenever you want. Because of that, it’s often a better idea to focus on the main story first, then go back to complete side content after you’ve gathered more party members, weapons, etc.

If you’re focusing only on Rebirth’s main story, and only the minigames required by the story, you’ll be looking at roughly 40-45 hours of playtime. This can also fluctuate depending on the difficulty you play through. Easy and Normal modes return from Remake, but the new Dynamic difficulty scales all of the enemies to your level, and it’s quite a bit harder than Normal mode because of that.

Chapter List For Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Alongside the main story, is an Interlude story that revolves around Zack Fair. Square Enix

There are 14 chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Some of these are more story-focused, while others open up more areas of the world to explore. Mixed into these chapters is an “Interlude” story, with short segments that focus on Zack Fair.

The point of no return is at the end of Chapter 12, and everything past that will restrict you from exploration until you’ve completed the game. Below is a list of every chapter.

Fall of a Hero A New Journey Begins Deeper into Darkness Dawn of a New Era Blood in the Water Fool’s Paradise Those Left Behind All That Glitters The Planet Stirs Watcher of the Vale The Long Shadow of Shinra A Golden Key Where Angels Fear to Tread End of the World

How Much Side Content Is In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Chocobo Racing is just one of over a dozen minigames in Rebirth. Square Enix

Side content is the vast majority of what Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has to offer, and if you’re looking to do everything you’ll be spending more time on distractions than the main story. The game is split up into multiple different regions, each of which functions as a self-contained open world area. These regions are filled with activities including side quests, optional battles, hidden treasure chests, optional Summon Materia, and more. The six regions are Grasslands, Junon, Corel, Gongaga, Cosmo Canyon, and Nibel. There are 62 sidequests spread across these six regions, and these can vary in length from short little excursions to affairs that take an hour or two. Again, it’s important to note that none of the side quests are missable, and you’ll be able to go back and do everything you want.

Apart from the side quests, there are a few huge minigames that run throughout the game. The Queen’s Blood card game has opponents and a storyline that runs through each region. Protorelic Quests can also be found in each region, and have an overarching storyline that results in a secret boss.

Then there are copious amounts of minigames spread across the world, although most are found in Costa Del Sol and The Golden Saucer. These include Chocobo Racing, G-Bike, Fort Condor, Dolphin riding, and more.

All things said, if you’re looking to 100 percent Rebirth, or even just get the Platinum Trophy, it’ll likely take at least 100 hours, if not a bit more.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on February 29 for PS5.