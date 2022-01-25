Level up your guns fast with these 4 Call of Duty: Warzone strategies

One of the worst things about Call of Duty: Warzone is that it's not friendly to new players. The main reason why is that weapons take far too long to level up. Typically, the best weapon builds require that you unlock high-level attachments, which takes many hours of gameplay. Then, when you finally do reach max level, Raven Software has a habit of nerfing the weapon, causing you to repeat the cycle over and over again with a new weapon. However, there are several XP farming methods you can use to reach the max level quickly. Below are four effective methods to earn weapon XP in Warzone.

4. Play each respective game’s multiplayer mode

Playing fast-paced modes within each game’s multiplayer is a fast way to earn weapon XP. Activision

Each recent Call of Duty game, including Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, has a playlist that takes place on small, fast-paced maps. These can be extremely useful on your hunt for weapon XP, especially if you’re a skilled player.

Modern Warfare has Shipment and Shoothouse, Cold War has Nuketown, and Vanguard has Das Haus (and Shipment), so you can easily rack up dozens of kills to earn XP. Of course, the biggest issue is that you must own each game individually to use this method, so if you don’t want to spend money, you’ll need to utilize different ways to earn XP.

3. Complete Supply Run contracts in Plunder

Fly around to complete Supply Run contracts on Caldera to earn weapon XP. Activision

The main method of earning weapon XP on Caldera is to hop into a Plunder match to complete Supply Run contracts. The best method is to have at least one player join you in a helicopter, as you fly around to each destination. Have your teammate jump out while you land the helicopter, and move on to the next one. The more you complete, the more XP you’ll earn, as you gain a multiplier for each contract you finish.

This can be effective if you have a teammate who knows what they’re doing. But given how large Caldera is, you might get unlucky with Supply Run spawns, or you could even get shot down. Overall, this method works well enough, but there are a lot of opportunities for error, so it’s not as consistent. Still, if you can get in the groove of finishing back-to-back contracts, this can be a decent source of XP. Just make sure you come equipped with the weapon you want to level up!

2. Complete Supply Run contracts on Rebirth Island

You can quickly complete Supply Run contracts on Rebirth Island. Activision

Supply Run contracts are also present on Rebirth Island. Considering how small the map is, you can complete contracts fairly quickly, especially if you have a team to cooperate with. On Rebirth Island, you can speed things up by using a helicopter, though, this does make you an easy target. Play it by ear and hopefully, you’ll get lucky with the Supply Run spawns.

Sometimes, the objective will appear right next to you, while other times, it will send you across the map. Either way, prioritizing these contracts on Rebirth Island will quickly bump you up several levels per match, especially if you use an XP token ahead of time.

1. Use the Pointman perk to earn more weapon XP

The Pointman perk gives you more XP and cash for completed contracts. Activision

One method that isn’t talked about is to use the Pointman perk to stack up on XP. On its own, the perk grants you and your team more cash, XP, and weapon XP. However, the multiplier stacks across all your teammates, so if each of you is running this perk, you’ll gain four times the weapon XP for each completed contract. If you stack this with the multiplier gained from each subsequently completed mission, along with a weapon XP token, you’ll reach the max level in no time.