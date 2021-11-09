4 tips to dominate the Call of Duty: Vanguard Das Haus map

As with many recent Call of Duty games , Vanguard has introduced a hectic new small-scale map as a 24/7 playlist. The map is called Das Haus and it’s reminiscent of Modern Warfare’s popular Shoothouse and Call of Duty 4’s iconic Shipment. This Vanguard map has just been added, so a large portion of players have been checking it out to take part in the chaos. Others might be curious about how it works. In this guide, we’ll go through why we recommend trying the Das Haus playlist and how it works, with tips and tricks that will help you survive amidst the onslaught of opponents.

What is the Daus Haus Vanguard playlist?

If you plan ahead, you’ll perform well on Das Haus. Activision

The playlist is a 24/7 rotation of various modes, from Team Deathmatch to Domination, and even the new Patrol mode all on the Das Haus map. Most recent Call of Duty games have featured a consistent small-scale map playlist like this one.

Aside from how much fun the map is, there are other reasons to check it out. Mainly, playing on Das Haus is an effective way to grind XP across your account, Operator, and weapons. The reason for this is the layout of the map. Depending on the mode (and your skill), you’re likely to rack up dozens of kills per match, which turns into precious XP. But what are the best ways to ensure success on the new map?

Daus Haus tips and tricks

Come equipped with the right perks and weapons

Close-range builds are effective on this map. Activision

This tip applies to the entire game at large, but it’s even more important on the Das Haus map. There are lots of different builds you can utilize with varying degrees of success, but we highly recommend equipping attachments that aid with aim down sights (ADS) speeds, as well as fire rate, and sprint to fire times.

This will ensure that your bullets come out of your weapon as soon as possible, which is often the difference between winning and losing a gunfight. We also highly recommend standard grenades, as they tend to roll, making them ideal for lobbing into the enemy’s spawn.

Be patient

It’s tempting to run around like a headless chicken, but taking your time can work wonders. Activision

Since Das Haus is such a fast-paced map, it’s tempting to run around, diving headfirst into the competition. Expert players can pull this off, but it’s tricky to do. For better success, take things slowly. You don’t need to sit in your spawn without moving, but simply peaking down one of the three lanes can lead to easy eliminations. Many players might opt to run down a hall in hopes to reach the enemy spawn, but this will often lead to being taken out right away.

Pay attention to spawns

The spawns in Vanguard are easy to manipulate and Das Haus is a great example of this. Depending on the mode and the skill of your team, there should be a UAV up for the majority of the match, which means you’ll have a decent indication as to where your opponents are. Try to pinpoint their spawn location and if you’re lucky, you might be able to get next to them so they spawn right into your gunfire. It’s a risky maneuver, but one that could pay off if you’re skilled (and lucky).

Try pre-firing to gain an advantage

Pre-firing down one of the three lanes will usually result in success. Activision

Our final tip is a bit more advanced, but you should give it a try regardless of your skill. Since Das Haus is a linear map, you can easily predict where enemies will be. As demonstrated in the clip above, the idea is to start shooting down one of the lanes without having a specific enemy lined up. You’d be surprised just how many times an opponent will literally walk into your gunfire.