Call of Duty 2022 release date, Modern Warfare rumors, developer, and setting

We’re still patiently awaiting the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard , but rumors about 2022’s installment have already begun circulating. That’s right, it’s never too early to begin thinking about Call of Duty 2022, and if the rumors are true, it seems like an intriguing addition to the blockbuster series. Though we don’t have any official information to report, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Call of Duty 2022, such as its release window, rumors, and how Warzone integration could work.

When is the Call of Duty 2022 release date?

A new Call of Duty game launches every fall. Activision

Before getting into the leaks and rumors about 2022’s Call of Duty, let’s dive into its possible release window. Like clockwork each year, a new entry in the series launches in the fall, typically in November — though several installments have also come out towards the end of October.

Given the history of the series, fall 2022 is when we can expect the next installment.

Is Call of Duty 2022 a new Modern Warfare?

Call of Duty 2022 is rumored to be a sequel to Modern Warfare. Activision

The most notable rumor comes from insider Tom Henderson who revealed on Twitter that Call of Duty 2022 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare. Henderson has accurately leaked Call of Duty information before, such as news of Warzone’s sophisticated anti-cheat system, which Activision announced alongside the reveal of Vanguard.

It’s unclear how closely related Call of Duty 2022 will be to Modern Warfare, but you can probably expect to see many familiar faces make their return in the new game. It’s possible the new entry will be called Modern Warfare 2, despite there already being a game of the same name in the series.

What’s fascinating is that Henderson said Call of Duty 2022 is codenamed “Project Cortez,” and as Video Games Chronicle reports, the game’s story will cover a war against the Columbian drug cartel.

A leaked list of games for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service includes an entry for a “Project Cortez,” with Activision listed as publisher, along with a familiar developer.

Who is the Call of Duty 2022 developer?

According to the aforementioned GeForce Now leak, Project Cortez is being worked on by Infinity Ward, which adds up with the developer cycle rotation. Call of Duty games are lead by three main developers: Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer (with several Activision support studios assisting with each).

Considering Infinity Ward led the charge for 2019’s Modern Warfare, the team should be ready to go for 2022’s installment. Though, it’s worth noting that 2020’s Call of Duty was initially supposed to be developed by Sledgehammer, but things were rotated around due to issues behind the scenes.

How will Warzone integration work?

Older Modern Warfare weapons might be brought back to the forefront. Activision

Assuming 2022’s Call of Duty is a Modern Warfare game, there are a lot of concerns about how it will work with Warzone. Seemingly, each new mainline entry will be integrated into the battle royale going forward, as indicated by Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and soon to be Vanguard.

Since Warzone will convert to a World War II setting following the Vanguard integration, it will be interesting to see how it changes back to a modern theme in 2022. Given the foundation of Warzone is based on Modern Warfare, it would be fitting to see things revert back to their original state, but we’re curious to see how that will impact weapons, perks, and mechanics.

Warzone has been known to double up on weapons from multiple games, which can be confusing, and overwhelming, especially to a new player. It’s also likely we’ll see a new map that goes back to a modern setting in 2022, though we’ll have to wait on the details.