Where to find every Echoing Conch in Genshin Impact Version 1.6

It’s time for some Summer fun. Genshin Impact has put the breaks on the main story for an update to allow players to enjoy themselves with some summertime goofin’. By “summertime goofin’ ” I’m of course referring to that you can now collect 32 items called Echoing Conches in a limited-time Genshin Impact area known as the Golden Apple Archipelago. If you can find at least 24 of these shells you’ll unlock a summer-themed skin for Barbara. Isn’t completing a tedious collectible task what you think of when you think summer?

Here’s how you can find every Echoing Conch in Genshin Impact.

How to find an Echoing Conch in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking high and low for an Echoing Conch without an ounce of luck, you just might not know what to spot. Echoing Conches can be spotted in two ways:

Similar to Occuli, Echoing Conches will appear on your minimap when you’re close to one You can also find them by looking through the world. Echoing Conches emit a little glow when you’re close to them.

There are 32 total echoing Conches to collect in Genshin Impact, but you can only find 5 of them in-game right now. Don’t worry if your collection isn’t shaping up as you expected.

Where to find every Echoing Conch in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for every single darn Echoing Conch, look no further. We have a map featuring all of them below:

Every Echoing Conch location so far. miHoYo / Genshin Impact Map Maker

Echoing Conch Collection IV: “My Hero” (1) : You’ll find it on Pudding Isle’s peak. Echoing Conch Collection VII: Island Bygones (6): You’ll find it behind some wooden crates to the north of Pudding Isle’s Teleport Waypoint. Echoing Conch Collection I: Songs of a Distant Home (3): This can be found east of the Teleportation Waypoint by gliding downward. The Echoing Conch will be next to a tree. Echoing Conch Collection I: Songs of a Distant Home (4): On the peak of Twinning Isle’s southern section. Echoing Conch Collection VII: Island Bygones (7): This can be found by sailing Northwest of the Teleportation Waypoint on Broken Isle.

When will more Echoing Conch shells be added?

Additional Echoing Conches will be added as Version 1.6 continues. More are expected to be made available with each Act of Midsummer Island Adventure. Here are the dates for every upcoming Midsummer Island Adventure Act:

Act II will arrive on June 11 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

Act III will arrive on June 14 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

Act IV will arrive on June 17 at 4 a.m. Eastern

You’ll be able to search the area for Echoing Conches throughout Version 1.6. Feel free to take your time collecting all of them.