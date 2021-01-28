'Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion' release date, trailer, and DLC packs

Even as Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition looms over The Elder Scrolls Online, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is still getting an exciting year of DLC dubbed Gates of Oblivion . As its title suggests, the entire year's worth of DLC is heavily tied to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Gates of Oblivion is made up of several DLC packs — including Flames of Ambition and Blackwood — that will be released throughout 2021. Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion.

When is the Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion release date?

Gates of Oblivion is the name given to this whole year of Elder Scrolls Online DLC, so there isn't just one release date to pin down. Throughout 2021, there will be four major DLC releases relating to Gates of Oblivion. First, the PvE focused Flames of Ambition DLC comes to PC, Mac, and Google Stadia on March 8 before coming to PS4 and Xbox One on March 16 .

The big Blackwood expansion that will add a new area to the game and more will have a similar staggered release. Blackwood will be released on June 1 for PC, Mac, and Google Stadia before finally ending up on PS4 and Xbox One on June 8 . Bethesda is also planning two more DLC packs for 2021, which will be released during Q3 (July-September) and Q4 (October-December) 2021.

Is there an Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion trailer?

Yes. At The Game Awards 2020, Bethesda teased Gates of Oblivion with an exciting cinematic trailer that connects to The Elder Scrolls IV. Check it out below:

What platforms will Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion be released for?

Even though Microsoft will complete its acquisition of Bethesda in 2021, Elder Scrolls Online players on Mac, Google Stadia, and PlayStation 4 don't need to be worried. In a statement released shortly after the Bethesda acquisition announcement, ZeniMax Online Studio Director Matt Firor asserted that not much would change.

"I want to take this moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was," he said on Twitter. "We fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported." As such, Gates of Oblivion DLC will be available across PC , Mac , Xbox , PS4 , and Google Stadia .

What is Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition?

The first piece of Gates of Oblivion DLC that will arrive in 2021 is Flames of Ambition . This DLC focuses on enhancing the game's PvE modes so playing with others is even more enjoyable. It adds two new dungeons: " The Cauldron " and " Black Drake Villa ." In "The Cauldron," players try to stop a ritual that the Order of the Waking Flame is holding.

Meanwhile, "Black Drake Villa" tasks players with recovering a tome in an abandoned villa before it is turned to ash. The events of this DLC are supposed to set up the events of Blackwood and the rest of ESO's 2021 DLC. It will also include new item sets, collectibles, and achievements for players to discover and introduce characters like Dremora Lyranth and Eveli Sharp-Arrow.

What is The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood?

The most significant DLC that's part of Gates of Oblivion is called Blackwood . That's because it's the Chapter update of Gates of Oblivion that adds lots of new story missions to the game centered around the machinations of Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon . The developers expect Blackwood's new features to last players up to 30 hours, according to a blog post.

There's a lot of new content for players to explore in Blackwood. That includes the Rockgrove 12-Player trial, Oblivion Portal world events, new dungeons, bosses, and sidequests, and the Blackwood story quests themselves. Most of these new additions are centered around the titular area of Blackwood, which is the new zone that this expansion adds.

From a gameplay standpoint, the most exciting addition is AI companions . These are commonplace in Elder Scrolls games but had not yet been included in the MMO. When Blackwood is released, players can recruit NPC companions that can be customized and leveled up. This should make the game more appealing to those that would rather play this MMO alone.

What other Elder Scrolls Online DLC is coming in 2020?

After Blackwood, two more DLC packs are coming to The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion. ZeniMax Online has not shared much about this DLC other than their release windows. The Q3 DLC will be a dungeon pack like Flames of Ambition, while Q4's DLC will add a brand new story zone and cap off the events of Gates of Oblivion.