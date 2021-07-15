Everything you need to know about D&D Live 2021

D&D Live once occurred in an air-conditioned TV studio in Hollywood, but in an era when tabletop gamers spend more time on Roll20 than at an actual table, Dungeons & Dragons players can now enjoy a weekend full of live play and various other livestreams.

Presented by D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast and G4 comes D&D Live 2021, a weekend-long celebration of the world’s oldest tabletop role-playing game. Here’s a look at the dates, times, schedules, and everything to expect from the weekend.

When are the D&D Live 2021 dates?

D&D Live 2021 will run from July 16 to 17, spanning the full weekend. It kicks off at 12 p.m. Pacific, 3 p.m. Eastern both days and will last about eight hours.

What’s happening during D&D Live 2021?

The official press release mentions “four games with star-studded casts playing with expert DMs, as well as hosted content featuring games, interviews, special product announcements, a Dungeon Master roundtable, and exclusive giveaways.”

“D&D Live has been such an exciting event for both fans and Wizards, and it's amazing how it has grown each year,” Head of Franchise at Wizards of the Coast Nathan Stewart said. “In 2021, we are expanding D&D Live's impact by partnering with G4.” The former video game TV network is relaunching in full this fall covering broader gaming culture, and in many ways D&D Live will serve as a kick-off event of sorts.

You can look forward to various celebrity-hosted D&D tables throughout the event, along with interviews, announcements, and giveaways.

What is the D&D Live 2021 schedule?

The Lost Odyssey: Last Light table hosted by Kate Welch, and featuring Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and Tiffany Haddish. Wizards of the Coast

The full D&D Live 2021 schedule can be seen below, all in Eastern time:

July 16

3 p.m. — Kick-Off with Becca, B. Dave, and Mica

3:10 p.m. — Unannounced Book Deep Dive

3:45 p.m. — The Chaos Carnival (Hosted by Aabria Iyengar and featuring Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Mace, and Tyler Breeze)

6:15 p.m. — Magic: The Gathering's Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

7 p.m. — Palace of the Vampire Queen (Hosted by B. Dave Walters and featuring Patton Oswalt, Nick Peine, Marisa Baram, Allisyn Snyder, and Jacob Houston)

10 p.m. — The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Discussion

10:30 p.m. — Dungeon Master Showdown

11:00 p.m. — Jason Charles Miller performance

July 17

3 p.m. — Saturday Kick-Off

3:15 p.m. — Dungeon Master Roundtable

4 p.m. — Lost Odyssey: Last Light (Hosted by Kate Welch and featuring Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and Tiffany Haddish)

6 p.m. — Cosplay Cooking A Heroes Feast

7 p.m. — Flubbybonks and Guzzleshucks (Hosted by Amy Vorpahl and featuring Dr. Lupo, NegaOryx, Ify Nwadiwe, Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, and Fiona Nova)

9:30 p.m. — Strixhaven Deep Dive

10 p.m. — Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!

11 p.m. — Event close

How to stream D&D Live 2021

You can stream D&D Live 2021 across the following platforms:

Peacock (app or website)

G4TV (Twitch, YouTube)

D&D (Twitch, YouTube)

What are the D&D Live 2021 sourcebooks?

Artwork for Strixhaven: Curriculum Of Chaos. Wizards of the Coast

There will be at least two upcoming D&D books featured during the event. One is called The Wild Beyond The Witchlight, focusing on the mysterious and chaotic Feywild, which will launch on September 21. The other is titled Strixhaven: Curriculum Of Chaos, due out on November 16, which is yet another Magic: The Gathering crossover that explores the magic school of Strixhaven. Since details about it are scarce, fans will no doubt be looking forward to more information about it During D&D Live.

Aside from these two reveals, Wizards of the Coast also has some time set aside on Saturday for an “Unannounced Book Deep Dive,” which makes it clear that a third upcoming book will be detailed then.