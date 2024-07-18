Fallout: London Just Announced the Best Video Game Stunt Casting in Years

With Fallout: London nearing release, the small team behind this ambitious fan-made expansion is revealing some mind-boggling tidbits about the game’s cast. Namely, it will include the voice of an actual, former U.K. politician in a very prominent role.

Fallout London’s project lead Dean Carter revealed that former U.K. Speaker Of The House Of Commons John Bercow will once again take up the prominent leadership role in Parliament, this time as in the far-future, post-apocalyptic version of the U.K., Carter said on Discord. Bercow won’t be the face of the future Speaker, as the acting Speaker in Fallout: London is actually a robot.

“Who better to represent our mods version of the Speaker of the House,” Carter wrote in his message to the community Sunday. Bercow served as speaker for a decade starting in 2009.

Bercow served as U.K.’s Speaker Of The House Of Commons from 2009 to 2019. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Speaker will join the pantheon of artificial intelligence who’s taken office in a long-running role-playing series. In Fallout 3, (slight spoilers up ahead) President John Henry Eden, who players heard declaring rousing speeches over one of the wasteland’s radio stations, ends up being a supercomputer in the heart of Washington D.C.

John Bercow won’t be the only high-profile name attached to the massive fan mod. Neil Newbon, who won awards and earned universal acclaim as Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion last year, is also part of the game’s cast.

“Imagine being Fallout: London and feeling so lucky having all the talented voice actors on the team,” Carter wrote. “But then boosting it further with the fact that we have two Doctor Who actors as [voice actors]... then Neil Newbon messages us and also wants a role.”

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Neil Newbon will join the former Speaker as a featured voice actor in Fallout: London. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

These well-known voice actors will join dozens of developers and community members who’ve lent performances to the game’s fully-voice single-player offering. It is yet another example of how the team spared no expense in making this mod feel like a proper, big-budget expansion for 2015’s Fallout 4, despite not receiving acknowledgment from Bethesda Game Studios or Xbox.

After five years in development, Fallout: London was supposed to be released in April. The timing seemed perfect as the Fallout television series on Prime quickly became a bonafide hit earlier that month, kicking off a brand new interest in the franchise from new fans.

But the unfortunate timing of Bethesda’s buggy next-gen update delayed Fallout: London, as the patch would have broken the ambitious fan project just days after release. Without a guarantee that players could play the game reliably in the weeks following release, the developers put the project on hold indefinitely.

Fallout: London’s world map is about the size of Fallout 4’s Commonwealth and Far Harbour expansion combined. Team FOLON

Earlier this month, after more than two months of delays, Team FOLON announced that they have a release window in sight.

“The end is in sight,” a note from the team shared via Discord reads. The mod will be released via GOG.com, as the scale of the project is too large to be hosted by traditional modding sites like Nexus Mods. The mod will only be playable on PC when it releases later this year.