Diablo IV Open Beta Start and End Times, How to Access, and Rewards

It’s almost time to go back to Hell. Diablo IV, the first mainline game in the series in over a decade, is set to be released on June 6, 2023. Ahead of the full release, developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment is hosting an Open Beta to give fans a taste of what they will be able to experience in the long-awaited return to Diablo. Here is everything you need to know to jump into the Beta and start clicking away at skeletons.

What Are the Diablo IV Open Beta Dates and Times?

The Diablo IV Open Beta will run from Friday, March 24 through Monday, March 27. The beta will start at 12 p.m. Eastern on Friday and end at 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday. That gives you a whole weekend to slay as many demons and skeletons as possible.

An Early Access Beta was available from March 17 through March 20 to those who pre-ordered Diablo IV or ordered special menu items at KFC.

What Are the Diablo IV Open Beta Platforms?

Pick your class and start dungeon crawling with friends. Blizzard

The Open Beta will be available for every platform that the final game will be released on; That means PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

Can you Pre-load the Diablo IV Open Beta?

Pre-loading for the Diablo IV Open Beta will be available starting on Wednesday, March 22 at 12 p.m. Eastern. Here is how to download it on every platform.

PC:

Launch the Battle.net client. You can find Diablo IV by accessing the All Games page. You’ll see Diablo IV at the top of the list.

Once you get to the Diablo IV Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV - Beta option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install and once it’s available, click Play to Launch.

Xbox:

Launch the Xbox Store and search for Diablo IV–Open Beta. Select Download.

PlayStation:

Launch the PlayStation Store and search for Diablo IV Open Beta. Select Download.

How Long Is the Diablo IV Open Beta?

You will be able to play the entirety of Diablo IV’s first act during the Open Beta. This will lead you through several dungeons, towns, and cutscenes explaining the story of this new entry.

Players will be able to choose from five different classes: the Rogue, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Necromancer, and Druid. You will be able to make up to ten characters. There is a level cap of 25, which you won’t reach purely by focusing on the main quest so it opens up the ability to do side-quests and dungeon crawling for extra XP.

The big highlights of the Open Beta will be running through the overworld with friends and completing World and Legion Events throughout the map. The most interesting experience you can take part in during the Open Beta are World Bosses.

When Are the Diablo IV Open Beta World Boss Events?

Do you have what it takes to defeat Ashava? Blizzard

Players wanting to get a taste of the biggest challenges Diablo IV will have to offer won’t want to miss a chance to face off against Ashava. This World Boss encounter encourages large groups of players to participate together in order to take down the beast. You will only have four chances to battle Ashava during the Open Beta: March 25 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight PDT.

Does Diablo IV Open Beta Progress Carry Over?

Blizzard has confirmed that any progress made in the Diablo IV Beta will not carry over to the full game. This also means that any characters you create during the Open Beta will also be lost to the void once the weekend is over.

What this does mean is that you don’t need to get attached to anything you do or any characters you create. You have ten character slots available in the Open Beta, so take this time to experiment with different classes and builds to see what works best for you when the full game launches.

What Are the Diablo IV Open Beta Rewards?

Get to level 20 and you can carry around a cute wolf puppy when Diablo IV releases. Blizzard

All the hard work you put into the Open Beta won’t be for nothing, though, as Blizzard has detailed a handful of exclusive rewards you can receive by accomplishing certain tasks in the Open Beta. Here are the three rewards you can get and what you need to do to earn them.

Initial Casualty Title — Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Early Voyager Title — Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item — Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Any rewards you earn will be linked to your account and become available when Diablo IV launches in June.