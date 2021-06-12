When and how to watch the Devolver Digital E3 livestream including MaxPass+

Every year, Devolver Digital’s summer showcase gets even wackier.

The indie publisher prides itself on being a bit off-kilter, so it uses its E3 shows as a way to satirize the video game industry while also revealing some new games. This year is no different, as the publisher has announced Devolver MaxPass+ , its next showcase that will make fun of services like Xbox Game Pass and the game industry’s monetization practices.

If you like watching these weird showcases live, or are just curious about what games Devolver Digital has in store for us, this is everything that you need to know about the Devolver MaxPass+ showcase.

When is the Devolver Digital MaxPass+ Showcase start time?

Devolver Digital’s 2021 showcase will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on June 12, 2021. The company has not said how long the presentation will last yet. In the past, however, these showcases have been between 20 minutes and 45 minutes long. The showcase will start soon after Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward press conference and Devolver parodied this fact in a Twitch schedule. This satirical showcase will be a good way to cap off an eventful day of events surrounding E3 2021.

How to watch the Devolver Digital MaxPass+ Showcase

Devolver Digital will live-stream the event on Twitch via the Twitch Gaming channel. If you can’t watch it live, the VOD will be available on Twitch and YouTube afterward. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser prologue that Devolver released below, which gives a small taste of the irreverent tone the full show will go for.

What to expect from the Devolver Digital MaxPass+ Showcase

While Devolver’s showcases are very satirical, they still usually highlight some upcoming games. This year appears to be no different. In addition to the “monetization as a service” vision that serves as the comedic backdrop of the show, new games will be revealed and we’ll get new glimpses at already announced titles.

The Hades-like Death’s Door and multiplayer game Phantom Abyss will both be at the show after appearing during the Day of the Devs showcase. Devolver is also promising to reveal new game from Shadow Warrior 3’s Flying Wild Hog, Some Distant Memory’s Galvanic Games, and Gato Roboto’s Doinksoft.

It’s hard to predict what else will show up during the show, but we could finally see Hotline Miami 3. That title was written on a whiteboard in a teaser image for the event released by Devolver. This could just be them playing around with fan expectations, but 2021 might finally be the year when the popular indie game series finally gets a third entry.

Hopefully, Devolver is able to entertain us with a fun show and surprise us with some awesome-looking indie games.