Here's when to watch the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward and what to expect

Ubisoft is holding the first Ubisoft Forward of the year at E3 2021.

The publisher typically holds a press conference at E3 every year, so this isn’t super surprising. Still, it’s exciting for fans of Ubisoft’s upcoming games. With controversial titles like Far Cry 6 on the horizon, this next Ubisoft Forward should be an interesting showcase even though some notable games are skipping it. It even has a pre-show and post-show!

If you plan on tuning in, this is everything that you need to know about Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward start time?

The next Ubisoft Forward’s pre-show will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern on June 12, 2021. It’s one of the weekend’s major gaming showcases and certainly the most notable one on that Saturday. This pre-show will last for 1 hour, so the main Ubisoft Forward show will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on June 12, 2021.

This showcase will last about 60 minutes. After that concludes, a post-show will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern. For those that aren’t able to watch it live, the VOD of the event will be posted to YouTube and Twitch afterward by Ubisoft.

Where can I watch the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft will live-stream the event on its official YouTube and Twitch pages. We’ll embed the livestream below when it appears on one of those channels. In the meantime, check out a trailer Ubisoft released for the event below.

What to expect from E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has been super transparent about all of the announced games that will be at Ubisoft Forward. The pre-show will be used to advertise updates for existing live service Ubisoft games like For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion. The post-show will focus on Rainbow Six Siege and updates surrounding Operation North Star.

As for the Ubisoft Forward event itself, Ubisoft has quite a bit to show as many of its games were delayed. Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic will both be prominently featured. Ubisoft will also show Rainbow Six Extraction, a game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine that was delayed indefinitely around the time that the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Ubisoft also plans to show Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC and updates on the Mythic Quest Apple TV+ show and Werewolves Within movie. A blog post for the event also teases that there will be “a few additional surprises,” so hopefully the event contains some exciting new reveals.

A couple of upcoming Ubisoft games are clearly missing from this lineup, and that’s because their development teams have confirmed that they will be skipping the show. As such, don’t expect to see the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, or Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland at the event. Still, there’s a lot to look forward to.