Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is coming , and following a major August 24 reveal, Guardians have a much better idea of what to expect from Bungie’s looter-shooter in Season 16 and beyond.

Below, we outline all you need to know about the upcoming DLC including its release date, price, pre-orders, leaks, key features, and more.

When is the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date?

As revealed in leaks and during the August 24 reveal stream alike, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be released February 22, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Keep reading for more details regarding editions and pricing.

What is the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen story?

According to a leaked PlayStation Store listing surfaced just before the expansion’s reveal, the DLC focuses on Savathûn and how her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Players must “survive the truth in her web of lies.” It’ll also take Guardians to her Throne World, a sort of subdimensional magical realm common for the most powerful Hive beings. This realm supposedly “plays host to a fragile balance of power from her palace to the swamp ... all that she hides can be found here.”

Players can visit Savathûn’s Throne World, a swampy locale that bends the fabric of truth and reality. Bungie

In the first teaser trailer for the expansion, Savathûn says, “Truth ... is a funny thing.”

“Survive the Truth,” reads The Witch Queen’s ominous tagline. What does that mean? Some potentially spoilery theories suggest that the “Truth” is the fact that Light and Darkness in the Destiny universe must always be in balance. So given the reactivation of the Traveler and surge in Light in recent years, an equal measure in Darkness may rise to threaten humanity. Or, perhaps more accurately, Savathûn and her Lucent Hive will steal and/or devour the excess light to bring balance.

In the expansion, Savathûn essentially uses the Light against players by assembling an army of Hive Guardians. Following the death of Oryx at the end of The Taken King, his sister has waited quietly for the strategic moment to strike. With the return of Mara in Season of the Lost, Savathûn’s arc essentially sets up a conflict between two very powerful queens.

What are the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen updates?

The expansion features a weapon crafting system and a new weapon type called the Glaive. Players can create customized weapons with unique shaders, mods, and stack combinations. The more players use these crafted weapons, the more they level up. When The Witch Queen launches in February, all Throne World weapons, new Raid weapons, and seasonal weapons will be fully craftable.

As for the Glaive, it’s an energy weapon tuned for powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield. Your first Glaive must be built using the crafting system.

In The Witch Queen, Savathûn poses a new threat that upends the ongoing battle between darkness and light. Bungie

Beyond its basic features, the Witch Queen also adds a Legendary difficulty to its Campaign that features tougher enemies, restricted respawns, and a high-tier reward for those who complete the task. Existing weapon classes are also being reworked, with a Void overhaul teased for the start of Season 16.

What are the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen pre-order bonuses and editions?

Just like every major Destiny 2 release, The Witch Queen is offered in a variety of editions at various price points. Here’s a brief rundown of everything we know.

All editions of The Witch Queen include the following:

New campaign

Weapon crafting

New Glaive weapon Archetype

New Raid

Exotic Gear

New six-player activity

The editions splinter off after that, however.

Standard: $39.99

Pre-order bonuses

Throne World Ghost Shell

The Enigma Exotic Emote

Legendary Emmblem

Deluxe: $79.99

All Standard edition pre-order bonuses

Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament

Access to seasons 16-19

Two Year 5 Dungeons

Throne World Exotic Sparrow

Deluxe 30th Anniversary: $99.99

All above-listed Standard and Deluxe Edition items

New Dungeon

Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament

New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds

Thorn Armor Set

Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set

Marathon Themed Ornament Set

Unique Helmet Ornament

Exotic Sparrows

Exotic Ship

Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and more

Collector’s Edition: $149.99 (without code) / $249.99 (with code)

The Witch Queen Collector’s Edition can cost as much as $249, but it comes with lots of digital and physical goodies. Bungie

All the above-listed content if with code.

Witch Queen digital soundtrack

The Psychometer Replica with lights and sounds

Lucent Hive Ghost Replica with stand

The Hidden ID Badge

Lenticular Reveal Card

The Hidden Dossier

Plus Exclusive Collector's Edition Emblems