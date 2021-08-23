Seven years of Bungie’s Destiny have led us to this moment: the Hive god known as Savathûn, aka “The Witch Queen,” is stepping into the spotlight as the next main villain in an upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. Bungie promises “an adventure unlike any we’ve encountered before” that will expose “the truth.” Ominous!

This next major annual update, dubbed The Witch Queen after Savathûn’s moniker, is akin to Beyond Light and Shadowkeep before it — and Bungie is about to reveal everything. Here’s what we know so far about The Witch Queen, including how and when to watch the Bungie showcase about the update during the week of Gamescom 2021.

When is the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen reveal?

Can you “survive the truth”? Bungie

Bungie announced way back on July 7 that there’d be a “Destiny 2 Showcase Event” held on August 24, but it wasn’t until a week before the event itself that the developer announced a start time of 12 p.m. Eastern. The official website for the event, however, notes that a pre-show begins at 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen reveal livestream

The official site for the event notes that Bungie’s Twitch channel will be the only place to stream the event. Specific trailers will also likely land on the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel, but as of right now, there’s no livestream attached to YouTube just yet.

Is there a Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer?

Strangely enough, yes! There is a teaser trailer to get you hyped for the livestream showcase that will inevitably include a full-on trailer for The Witch Queen.

Ominous piano music plays as the camera pans upward to the back of Savathûn, one of the three main Hive gods. The Hive, of course, is the bug-like enemy species that often seems reminiscent of the Flood from Halo, except they’re also sort of a magical cult?

“Truth...” she says, “is a funny thing.” Consider that “Survive the Truth.” has been the ominous tagline for this expansion for a while now. We don’t really know what that means, but some potentially spoilery theories suggest that the “Truth” is the fact that Light and Darkness in the Destiny universe must always be in balance. So given the reactivation of the Traveler and surge in Light in recent years, an equal measure in Darkness may rise to threaten humanity.

Interestingly, her model lines up with a leak from July that shows the front of her body, so that leak has been proven accurate.

Who is Savathûn in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Savathûn — the titular Witch Queen of this new expansion — is the sister of Xivu Arath (God of War) and Oryx, the Taken King. Oryx was famously a principal villain in an annual Destiny expansion called The Taken King. While Oryx lords over the Taken as a king who can bend others to his will, Savathûn is a much shadier character who engages in manipulation and subterfuge. Particularly after Guardians (the player-characters) permanently killed Oryx earlier in the game’s story, Savathûn theoretically assumes a lot more power and control.

Long ago, along with Oryx and Xivu Arath, she made a bargain with the Worms of Fundament, essentially gaining immortality and immense power if they feed the parasitic creatures born of Darkness. They then became the progenitors of the contemporary Hive species as players know them.

Savathûn has been mentioned many times over the years, but she’s always been on the fringes of the action, influencing other power players to suit her own nefarious ends. She allegedly gains power from the deception and confusion of her enemies, except with The Witch Queen, she’s finally stepping into the spotlight.