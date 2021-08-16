Everything you need to know about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers

The rocky launch of Marvel’s Avengers means characters are coming a bit later than expected.

While we’ve gotten Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther already, the next playable hero is a fan-favorite: Spider-Man. The wall-crawler was confirmed as a PlayStation exclusive character before Marvel’s Avengers even launched, but we have not heard much about the character in a while.

This is what we know about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers and when the friendly neighborhood superhero might finally arrive.

When is the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man release date?

In a roundtable interview attended by Inverse about the War for Wakanda expansion, Senior Gameplay Designer Scott Walters teased when we can expect Spider-Man.

“In terms of what we can say now, we've always scheduled and looked at to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners, and that is still on track,” he said. “We'll have some more announcements later this year.”

So, according to the developers, Spider-Man will still be released before the end of 2021.

This is the only official image for Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers so far. Square Enix

He’s arriving much later than expected, though. When the character was first teased in August 2020, Crystal Dynamics said he’d arrive in “early 2021.” As Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther’s releases were all pushed back, Spider-Man was pushed back as well.

New characters are released every 3 to 4 months, so Spider-Man could arrive in November or December. That said, Walters did tell Inverse that being able to reutilize some technology will “allow us to put out heroes a little bit quicker,” so it’s possible that Spider-Man will arrive before then.

Is there a Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man trailer?

No, there is not. Spider-Man has only been discussed in a PlayStation Blog post and some interviews since he was confirmed for the game. We will update this post whenever a trailer featuring him is finally released.

Is Spider-Man a Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation exclusive?

While every Marvel’s Avengers character has been available across all platforms, Sony struck a deal with Square Enix to make Spider-Man a PlayStation console exclusive character. While he will be free like all of the other characters, only those playing on PS4 and PS5 will be able to use him.

As Marvel’s Avengers does not feature crossplay or cross-progression, this exclusivity really stings for players that have supported the game on PC, Xbox, and Stadia. Hopefully, Square Enix throws those players a bone with an update around the same time, so those platforms don’t go without any significant updates for up to 6 months.

What makes Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers unique?

Steve Ditko and Joh Romita Sr inspire Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers.’s take on the character. This character is not related to the one featured in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man titles.

While we have not seen the wall-crawler in action just yet, Associate Art Director Jeff Adams teased how he would play in the PlayStation Blog post.

“When he’s arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light, and be able to utilize a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal,” he said. “Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.”

Players will also use his skill tree to upgrade gadgets and other abilities, like with other Marvel’s Avengers. His unique mix of traversal abilities and gadgets will make him much different than any other character in the game right now, so we’re excited to see him in action.