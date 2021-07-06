Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor objectives list, upgrades, and more

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 runs July 6 through August 3, and that means players of all classes have a chance to get special armor glows for their Guardians. In this guide, we explain what Solstice of Heroes is, how to start the annual event, and what you’ll need to do to upgrade your armor.

How to start Solstice of Heroes in Destiny 2

Solstice of Heroes 2021 is open to all players of Destiny 2 and can be kicked off by visiting Eva Levante at the Tower Courtyard. She’ll introduce you to the European Aerial Zone activity and offer up your first piece of Solstice armor for the year.

What is the European Aerial Zone and how do you get Solstice Key Fragments?

The central activity for Solstice of Heroes in the European Aerial Zone. It’s a three-player matchmade activity where teams fight against a string of tough bosses on a time limit. The rewards for engaging with this activity include Solstice Key Fragments and Solstice Packages.

Visit Eva in the Tower courtyard to start your Solstice of Heroes journey. Bungie

True to their names, Solstice Key Fragments are required to open Solstice Packages. These packages can contain armor pieces, weapons, materials, and rerolls of the Compass Rose Shotgun that will be exclusive to the event for now. To get more Key Fragments along the way, players should also be sure to grab some Solstice Bounties from Eva as well.

How to upgrade each set of Solstice Armor

After all that hardcore grinding, this is what your armor should look like. Bungie

While players get Solstice Armor pieces for opening Solstice Packages with Solstice Key Fragments, the real draw of the event is upgrading that armor to receive certain glows. To upgrade each piece of armor, players must be wearing it while completing the desired activity based on challenges for each piece. Once you complete the challenge for all four pieces in the set, return to Eva for the full upgrade. Here are the upgrade challenges we know so far:

Titan Sunstead Armor (Renewed)

Complete Lost Sectors on the Tangled Shore

Collect Solar orbs in free roam on any destination

Defeat combatants with precision damage

Complete Patrols in the Cosmodrome

In the European Aerial Zone, collect Elemental Orbs that match the daily element

Defeat combatants with Super abilities

Complete public events on the EDZ

Collect Arc or Stasis orbs in Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Complete Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit Playlist activities

Open Solstice packages

Defeat Hive

Complete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs

Defeat combatants in the European Aerial Zone while matching the daily elemental burn

Titan Sunstead Armor (Majestic)

Complete Altars of Sorrow on the Moon or Blind Well on the Dreaming City

Collect Void or Stasis elemental orbs in Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat combatants with Void melee abilities

Complete public events in Europa

Collect Solstice Armor from Solstice packages or European Aerial Zone chests

Defeat combatants with Solar weapons

Complete Nightfall Strikes or Competitive PVP matches in Trials or Glory playlists

Collect Solstice package keys

Defeat combatants with Arc Grenades

Complete Lost Sectors on the Dreaming City

Collect Arc elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone activity

Defeat powerful Hive

Warlock Celestine Armor (Renewed)

Complete Patrols in the EDZ

In the European Aerial Zone, collect Elemental Orbs that match the daily element

Defeat combatants with Super abilities

Complete public events on the Tangled Shore

Collect Void or Stasis orbs in Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Complete Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit Playlist activities

Open Solstice packages

Defeat Cabal

Complete Lost Sectors on the Cosmodrome

Collect Solar orbs in free roam on any destination

Defeat Combatants with precision damage

Complete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs

Defeat combatants in the European Aerial Zone while matching the daily elemental burn

Warlock Celestine Armor (Majestic)

Complete Altars of Sorrow on the Moon or Blind Well on the Dreaming City

Collect Solar or Stasis elemental orbs in Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat combatants with Solar melee abilities

Complete Lost Sectors on the Moon

Collect Void elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone activity

Defeat powerful Fallen

Complete Nightfall Strikes or Competitive PVP matches in Trials or Glory playlists

Collect Solstice package keys

Defeat combatants with Void Grenades

Complete public events in the Dreaming City

Collect Solstice Armor from Solstice packages or European Aerial Zone chests

Defeat combatants with Arc weapons

Hunter Illuminus Armor (Renewed)

Complete Lost Sectors on the EDZ

Collect Void orbs in free roam on any destination

Defeat combatants with precision damage

Complete Patrols in the Tangled Shore

In the European Aerial Zone, collect Elemental Orbs that match the daily element

Defeat combatants with Super abilities

Complete public events on the Cosmodrome

Collect Arc or Stasis orbs in Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

Complete Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit Playlist activities

Open Solstice packages

Defeat Fallen

Complete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs

Defeat combatants in the European Aerial Zone while matching the daily elemental burn

Hunter Illuminus Armor (Majestic)

Complete Altars of Sorrow on the Moon or Blind Well on the Dreaming City

Collect Arc or Stasis elemental orbs in Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities

Defeat combatants with Arc melee abilities

Complete Lost Sectors on Europa

Collect Solar elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone activity

Defeat powerful Cabal

Complete Nightfall Strikes or Competitive PVP matches in Trials or Glory playlists

Collect Solstice package keys

Defeat combatants with Solar Grenades

Complete public events on the Moon

Collect Solstice Armor from Solstice packages or European Aerial Zone chests

Defeat combatants with Void weapons

All Classes (Magnificent)

Defeat Champions or defeat Guardians in Competitive PVP to enable the armor’s white glow

Complete Nightfall on Master or Grandmaster difficulty to enable the armor’s white glow

Complete any raid to enable the armor’s white glow

Complete Legendary or Master Lost Sectors to enable the armor’s white glow

All other armor sets must be completed by reset on August 3 when the event ends, with the exception of Magnificent. Those challenging objectives can be completed in perpetuity provided you’ve done enough grinding to get that far.

What are Armor Accelerants?

A new feature for Solstice of Heroes 2021 is Armor Accelerants. There are four types of accelerants (Rare I, Rare II, Legendary I, Legendary II) designed to help shorten the grind for additional characters of other classes you may have. Since you get better accelerants the more you level up your main character, it’s best to get your primary Guardian to its highest level before switching to a secondary one.

How does Elemental Empowerment work?

The last major facet of Solstice of Heroes is Elemental Empowerment. Each day Bungie will prioritize a certain element like Arc, Solar, or Void. Kills with that type of weapon will yield orbs that offer a special buff. During solstice 2020, collecting orbs of the daily element offered buffs to speed, invisibility, and AoE effects. In a new twist, Prism Days will also occur, which offer instant elemental buffs regardless of the type of weapon you choose to use. Most days, however, will be restricted to one elemental buff.