Believe it or not, Destiny 2 is still going strong more than three years after the initial release. Bungie’s looter-shooter has enjoyed a consistent run since it launched in September 2017. Frequent updates keep things fresh, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon following the launch of Beyond Light.

For Destiny players, the most important part of any week is reset day. That’s when the game’s various activities refresh, essentially resetting the potential goals for the week. If you’re wondering when exactly Destiny’s resets take place and what changes with them, here’s everything you need to know about reset day.

Destiny 2 weekly reset time

Destiny 2’s weekly resets always happen at the same time. They occur every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific .

Resets happen at that time on the dot, so you’ll usually always see changes take place right away when you log in. If you’re in-game when a reset happens, you’ll usually get removed from whatever activity you're doing and kicked back to orbit, so be mindful of that when playing around that time.

Gear from Destiny 2's Season of the Hunt. Bungie

What changes during weekly resets?

Resets are an important part of any Destiny player’s life because they shift a lot of content around. On a basic level, any weekly challenges or tasks get reset. That means that players are able to complete checklist tasks that grant powerful and pinnacle rewards, such as hitting a weekly clan XP threshold. It’s always worth logging in on Tuesday just to check those items off.

For Guardians who participate in raids, resets can be a pain because all raid progress resets on Tuesday. That means that players lose any checkpoints they had in a raid. As a consolation, raid challenges change every Tuesday, giving fans another reason to jump back in.

Reset days have major loot and cosmetic implications too. Most importantly, the weekend exotic vendor Xur leaves after a reset occurs. Players need to make sure to track him down before then if they want his gear that week. Meanwhile, Eververse gets a new stock of items to browse through on Tuesday.

Some new Beyond Light-specific activities shift around on Tuesday. Europa’s Eclipsed Zone rotates weekly, which is one of the expansion’s major new features. Eclipse Zones tend to tie into some of Beyond Light’s new quests, so these are especially worth keeping an eye on.

The Traveler has long loomed over the Last City on Earth. Bungie

Similarly, Ascendant Challenges change weekly. Those are activities tied to the Dreaming City area, which shifts on a weekly cycle through three stages as the curse on the city shifts from stage one to two to three and then back again on a cycle. Ascendant Challenges grant special Dreaming City gear that’s worth checking out.

Finally, Empire Hunts change every week, which is important for Beyond Light players. These amped-up boss fights are a key part of the new expansion’s loot grind. Empire Hunts grant weekly powerful drops, so they’re a great source of power for those looking to boost their stats.

The earlier in a week players complete these activities, the less they have to worry about finishing them before the next reset, so it’s always good to log in on Tuesday and start checking boxes off early.