Where's Xur in 'Destiny 2'? Location and items starting March 20, 2020

Since the launch of Destiny 1 in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular DLC, the need to grind to increase their power levels, and the tantalizing chance at obtaining some of the best gear in the game by visiting a merchant called Xur every weekend. This "Agent of the Nine" continues to grace Destiny players each week as the game's native Santa Claus, well, if Santa was eerie in appearance.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, March 20, 2020? What curios is the creepy merchant peddling?

Xur is a strange merchant with a Lovecraftian squid face who wears a dark robe and appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern. His schedule usually changed at 12 p.m. Eastern, but Daylight Savings has put his schedule (and all Destiny 2 resets) a little out of whack.

For anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Where is Xur starting March 20, 2020?

This week, Xur can be found in on Io’s Giant's Scar, Echo Mesa

Xur is located in the top-right corner of this map. Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location.

What does Xur have for sale March 20, 2020?

Here's what Xur is selling from March 20, 2020 to March 24, 2020:

The Queen Breaker

Bungie

Linear Fusion Rifle, Arc Damage, 29 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Wire Rifle — Fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on hit.

Fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on hit. Hip-Fire Grip — Ergonomic grips that increase accuracy and stability when firing from the hip.

Must-buy. The Queenbreaker is a superb weapon that's absolutely unstoppable in Gambit and very useful in general PvE overall.

Oathkeeper

Bungie

Hunter Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards

Ability:

Adamantine Brace — Bows charges can be held indefinitely.

Avoid. Be wary of this one. Oathkeeper was once deemed "the worst exotic in the game" by one disgruntled redditor. It's fun for bow enthusiasts but has virtually no concrete value within any game modes, especially when so many other Exotics outclass it.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides

Bungie

Titan Leg Armor, 23 Legendary Shards

Ability:

Seriously, Watch Out — Grants an overshield when you're sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped. Hits with these abilities recharge a portion of your melee energy.

Must-Buy! In recent times, the Mk. 44 Stand Asides have grown in relevance. They're fantastic for aggressive Titans looking to dominate in PvP with their Super. Imagine using these bad boys in Trials? It would certainly help you come out on top.

Ophidian Aspect

Bungie

Exotic Warlock Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Cobra Totemic — Weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended.

Weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended. Mobility Enhancement Mod — Increased mobility.

Another Must-buy! The Ophidian Aspect offers a huge boon to any Warlock's melee, though you won't be able to capitalize on it with the recent Warlock melee buff in the 2.8.0 update because the increase to range doesn't stack. Voidwalkers will get the most use out of it, but increased ready speed and reload for weapons is always something that Guardians benefit immensely from.