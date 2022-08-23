Zombies have a knack for not staying dead. Dead Island 2 has been in the works for over eight years. Publisher Deep Silver has reminded players that the project has not been canceled, though, it was unclear if the game would ever see the light of day. Now, a retail listing and an insider indicate that Dead Island 2 will re-emerge very soon. Here’s what you need to know about Dead Island 2.

When is the Dead Island 2 release window?

While Dead Island 2 doesn’t have an official release date, it’s expected to launch on February 3, 2023. That’s according to an Amazon listing, which has since been removed.

Assuming this release date is correct, we’ll likely find out more about Dead Island 2 — as soon as Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, perhaps.

Is there a Dead Island 2 trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, but it debuted at E3 2014, over eight years ago. It’s worth checking out because it’s a fun trailer, but the game has likely evolved tremendously since then, so it might not be the most accurate representation of the final product.

Who is the Dead Island 2 developer?

Dead Island 2 has had a tumultuous development cycle, going through numerous developers including Yager Development, then Sumo Digital, and now Dambuster Studios. Polish developer Techland was originally supposed to work on Dead Island 2, but then shifted to creating Dying Light.

What are the Dead Island 2 pre-order details?

Dead Island 2 was available to pre-order on Amazon before the listing was taken down. Deep Silver

While the aforementioned detailed Amazon listing has been removed, a more generic product page still remains on the site. It’s not available to pre-order anymore, but odds are you’ll be able to place money down once the re-reveal happens.

According to the listing, a Day One edition was available to pre-order for $70 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Day One edition will supposedly include the following items, according to the Amazon page:

Copy of Dead Island 2

Memories of Banoi Pack — Banoi Wâr Club

Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat

Weapon Perk — Balanced

Personal Space Skill Card

What are the Dead Island 2 leaks?

A now-deleted Amazon page had details about Dead Island 2’s gameplay and story. Deep Silver

According to leaker Tom Henderson, Dead Island 2 will be shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. Henderson says it’s possible the Amazon leak could impact whether it’s shown during the Gamescom event.

According to the Dead Island 2 Amazon page, a hefty description highlights some of the game’s locales and gameplay features. The game will take place across various sections of Los Angeles, including Beverly Hills and Venice Beach. The description also noted that the game will feature six playable characters, each with different dialogue options. There will also be a new skill system that caters to a variety of playstyles.

Set just shortly after the events of the first game, Dead Island 2 features a city overrun with zombies. It’s your job to survive while working towards uncovering what caused the outbreak.