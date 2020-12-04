The biggest game of the year is almost here. In just six days, CD Projekt Red will finally release Cyberpunk 2077, which was announced all the way back in 2013. The title has been delayed several times, but launch day is nearly here. As one of the most ambitious open-world role-playing games ever, Cyberpunk 2077 has generated a lot of hype going into the December 10 release.

If you're one of these people, you probably want to know when exactly you can start playing Cyberpunk 2077, how much storage space it will take up on your console, and whether or not it will be on Xbox Game Pass.

What were your favorite video games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 release time?

The exact time you'll be able to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 will differ slightly depending on your platform of choice and region. For those picking up the game on PC or Google Stadia , Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at 7 p.m. Eastern on December 9, 2020. It's technically launching a day early on those platforms here in the United States because the release time is based on midnight GMT.

Meanwhile, those who picked up Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One will have to wait until 12 a.m. in their local time on December 10, 2020. If you want to play the game as early as possible, PC or Stadia should be your platform of choice. If you're willing to wait a couple of more hours though, one of the console versions is best.

If you want to see what time the game will become available on PC or Google Stadia in your specific time zone, check out the image below:

PC and Stadia release time information for Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red

What are the Cyberpunk 2077 file size and preload details?

If you're playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC or console, you might want to clear some hard drive space before installing it. The PC requirements or Cyberpunk 2077 confirm that the game will take up 70 GB of space . CD Projekt Red also recommends playing on a solid-state drive instead of a hard drive for best performance. Meanwhile, the game's file size is expected to be similar on PS4 and Xbox One.

Keep in mind that the game could also get a massive day one patch, so having a little more than 70 GB of space available when it's installed is a smart move. Pre-loads are already available on Xbox, according to the image above, and they will be available on PlayStation at 12 a.m. in your local time on December 8, 2020. Google Stadia players don't have to worry about pre-loading or file size as the game is played through the cloud.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

As Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten heavily marketed with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, some might think that the game will be on Xbox Game Pass like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 is not on Xbox Game Pass, or any other game subscription service, at launch. CD Projekt Red PR Manager Radek Grabowski confirmed this back in July on Twitter in response to a rumor from Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb that it would come to the service.

"You have to pick another example, Jeff," Grabowski wrote. "No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077." Expect to pay $59.99 on your preferred storefront if you're getting Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. While it's possible the game could come to Xbox Game Pass one day, that probably isn't going to happen for years.