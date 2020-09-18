Minimum Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements aren’t so dystopian after all

A third Night City Wire presentation for Cyberpunk 2077 was held Friday afternoon. The livestream focused on the game's world, delving not only into Night City itself but the multitude of gangs that populate it. Among the most pertinent of real-world details revealed, however, was the minimum and suggested requirements for running the game on PC.

CD Projekt Red's UK Head of Communication and Night City Wire Host Hollie Bennett announced the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077 during the presentation, and they were soon thereafter shared across various channels.

Can your PC rig handle it?

What are Cyberpunk 2077 minimum specs and system requirements?

While the minimum and recommended specs for Cyberpunk 2077 aren't exactly low end, they also are not as ridiculously high as you might expect from an open-world game with the amount of detail that this has.

The biggest drawback will be the amount of storage the game takes up or at least 70 GB of storage, and preferably on an SSD. But most of the other specifications seem pretty reasonable.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of the minimum and recommended PC specs for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum System Requirements :

OS: 64-Bit Windows 7 or 64-Bit 10

64-Bit Windows 7 or 64-Bit 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury Storage: 70 GB SSD

Overall, the response to the above tweet and third Night City Wire has been very positive.

"Many people will be able to play, it's shocking that the minimum are so 'low'," said fan @AdriSalva_ on Twitter. "True. It's crazy how optimized the game is," @LemaoHoy replied. Fans definitely seem relieved by the fact that they don't need an extremely high-end PC to play the Cyberpunk 2077.

The Inverse Analysis ⁠— It's surprising that Cyberpunk 2077's minimum specs aren't more robust. You can't say that for some of the other big games coming out this fall.

Titles like The Medium from Bloober Team have minimum specs that look similar to Cyberpunk 2077's recommended specs. While you will certainly need the recommended specs or better to have the best experience with the game, CD Projekt Red was able to keep the requirements low enough to make Cyberpunk 2077 accessible to most PC players.

This does make some measure of sense, however, given the fact that it's a cross-gen title over on consoles. For the game to run smoothly on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, it would have to be a bit more reasonable in terms of overall fidelity. Either way, this is a smart move across the board that will get more gamers into the world of Night City in the long run.