Activision has a lot in store for Call of Duty Season 5, with plenty of new content to look forward to across Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. This includes the new Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage Operator skins, along with the reveal event for Call of Duty 2023, and a slew of fresh modes and weapons, among other features. Below, we’ll dive into everything you’ll need to know about Call of Duty Season 5, including its release date, roadmap, and new features.

Call of Duty Season 5 Release Date

Call of Duty Season 5 launches across Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and DMZ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The season will begin at noon Eastern, as revealed via a Call of Duty blog post.

Call of Duty Season 5 Roadmap

Activision has finally given us a taste of what to expect from Call of Duty Season 5 with a new roadmap. This outlines the general content coming across all games, along with teases for other features.

Call of Duty Season 5 Updates

Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage

Snoop Dogg will join Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage during Call of Duty Season 5. Activision

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Activision is adding Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage as Operators to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and DMZ. These Operators will include their own weapon blueprints as well.

Snoop Dogg will be available during the launch window of Season 5, while Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will come to the game as part of the in-season update later on.

Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

Call of Duty 2023 will be revealed within Warzone as part of Season 5. Activision

Just like with past games in the series, Call of Duty 2023 will be revealed within Warzone during the Season 5 mid-season update. Based on the images shared, the reveal will take place at Observatory on Al Mazrah.

“Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late,” reads a description of the event itself.

Weapons

The FR Avancer looks just like the FFAR 1 from Black Ops Cold War. Activision

At launch, players can expect the FR Avancer assault rifle (FFAR 1) and the Carrack .300 sniper (WA 2000). Then, as part of the mid-season update, players can look forward to the M13C assault rifle, along with a new SMG, and a new handgun. These will all be available for free to all players.

Game Modes and Other Features

Season 5 will include the Dirt Bike, new Modern Warfare 2 maps, and in-game events. Activision

On the Warzone side of things, you can expect the new Dirt Bike, an armored truck called the MRAP, and the Champion’s Quest, which will only be available on the Vondel map.

Then, during the in-season update, a new Fort Resurgence limited-time mode will be added, along with the return of Armored Royale, and the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event.

Modern Warfare 2 is getting new maps including Punta Mar, the return of the Strike map from Call of Duty 4, and DRC-Zone 1. Two new Gunfight maps including Lounge and Canal will also be added to Modern Warfare 2. You can expect Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, and Gunfight Variants to come to the game, too.

Call of Duty Season 5 launches on August 2, 2023.