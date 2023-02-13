Call of Duty 2023: Everything We Know About the Rumored Modern Warfare 3

Unsurprisingly, a new Call of Duty game will launch in 2023, but this apparently wasn’t always the plan. According to a 2022 Bloomberg report, Activision initially planned to skip a premium COD release in 2023 in favor of a large Warzone expansion. But now, according to new reports, this plan seems to have been scrapped, and Activision will, indeed, launch a brand new COD game later in 2023 — just as it has since 2005. Beyond that, this year’s entry is reportedly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a sequel to Modern Warfare 2 from 2022. But what do we know about this upcoming game and when will it launch?

Call of Duty 2023 Release Date Window

Much like past entries, COD 2023 will launch in the fall, and according to a report from Insider Gaming, we already have the release date. But keep in mind, this has not been confirmed by Activision. The campaign mode for Call of Duty 2023 will apparently launch on November 2, 2023, while the full release will come a week later on November 10, 2023.

CharlieIntel corroborates Insider Gaming’s report, while Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says this year’s entry will be a “full release.”

It’s important to note that Activision has yet to officially announce this year’s Call of Duty game and likely won’t reveal anything until the end of the summer.

COD 2023 Beta Details

A beta for Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly take place in October of this year. Activision

The Insider Gaming report also has details about the game’s beta. Call of Duty 2023’s reported beta times are as follows:

PlayStation weekend 1: October 6, 2023, to October 10, 2023

October 6, 2023, to October 10, 2023 All platform weekend 2: October 12, 2023, to October 16, 2023

These dates are in line with the beta times for previous Call of Duty games. Again, it’s important to note that this has yet to be confirmed by Activision.

COD 2023 Platforms

Apparently, Modern Warfare 3 will launch on the old generation, as well as current-gen, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Supporting an older generation for several years is not unusual for Activision.

The more intriguing thing to consider is this entry’s presence on PlayStation. Given all of the information revealed as part of the ongoing Microsoft-FTC trial, it was unclear whether this year’s Call of Duty would, in fact, appear on PlayStation. While the following entry isn’t guaranteed to ship on PlayStation, 2023’s entry is said to make an appearance on Sony’s platform.

COD 2023 Developer

Sledgehammer Games is supposedly leading development on Call of Duty 2023. Activision

Call of Duty 2023 is supposedly in the works at Sledgehammer Games, the team behind Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard. The team’s last installment was Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021, which received mixed reviews.

Typically, the Call of Duty studios operated on a three-year development cycle, but in recent years, things have been shaken up, leading to shorter cycles. If Sledgehammer is indeed the studio behind COD 2023, only two years will have passed since shipping Vanguard in 2021. It’s unclear if this will have an impact on quality.

Is COD 2023 a MW2 Sequel?

Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly continue where Modern Warfare 2 left off. Activision

According to the aforementioned sources, COD 2023 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2, which launched in 2022. Since COD 2023 was initially supposed to be an expansion for MW2, it makes sense that its story would take place shortly afterward.

Though, it’s unclear if this will be a full sequel in the form of Modern Warfare 3, or a smaller-scale follow-up. Considering it was only meant to be an expansion at first, our guess is that it’s a smaller-scale sequel, though, it’s best to wait for official confirmation from Activision.

Call of Duty 2023 is in development now.