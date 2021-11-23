How to discover your Warzone playstyle with Call of Duty Role Call

In many ways, keeping up with your Warzone stats is just as important as playing the game itself. Knowing where you stand can (and should) impact the decisions you make while playing, so it’s always a good idea to keep up with your stats and performance. Publisher Activision has just implemented a new way to summarize and share every person’s playstyle with the new Role Call system. We’ve seen stat cards like this before, but Role Call is unique in that it identifies how you play, giving each user a specific RoleCard. How do you get your own RoleCard? And how does it determine which one to give you?

What is the Call of Duty Role Call system?

A Survivor is a player who outlasts the competition. Activision

Much like previous stat cards that include your kill to death ratio, your win record, and other forms of evaluation, the Role Call system is a new way to share your performance with your friends. It doesn’t do anything in-game — instead, it assigns you one of 16 different roles based on how you play, with art that ties to each.

You can then share this RoleCard on social media so your friends and followers know what kind of player you are. While this doesn’t get down to the nitty-gritty of your stats, it does give other players a broad idea of how you play.

It’s not totally clear what specific qualifications are needed for earning a particular role, but there are things you can infer based on each title. For instance, a Survivor is likely a player who typically makes it to the end of a Warzone match, while a Sharpshooter probably likes to snipe.

How to get your custom Call of Duty RoleCard

By visiting the Call of Duty website, you can discover your role on the squad. Activision

To discover your role, visit the Call of Duty Role Call website and select the “Find Out” option. Then, log into your account. Once you’ve logged in, the site will spit out a RoleCard for you based on your playstyle.

You can then share the results on Twitter or Facebook, and even download your custom image to your device. I was assigned the Survivor role, which has the following description:

“Legendary lasting power. Never kicked off early. And when the going gets tough, you're not going anywhere. The stats have spoken: You are the Survivor of your squad.”

There are other roles that are tied to weapon usage, as well.

What are the 16 Call of Duty role cards?

In total, there are 16 different roles you can be assigned. The qualifications for some are more obvious than others, but for the most part, you can infer what kind of player someone is based on the roles below:

Airstriker

Arms Dealer

Eagle Eyes

Fighter

Gunner

High-Roller

Hustler

Marauder

Protector

Reviver

Savior

Sharpshooter

Sidekick

Slayer

Survivor

Tank