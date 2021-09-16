Warzone update just nerfed its best starter weapon, so use these instead

The heart of Warzone is its weapons , which all feel unique and boast different stats. Despite the staggering number of weapons, only around 20 of them are ever worth using, narrowing your options substantially. One of the best long-range weapons in the game for new players was the Krig 6, an assault rifle that was easy to use. Following an update on September 15, the Krig 6 was nerfed into oblivion, making it practically unusable now. But what was specifically changed? Why is the Krig 6 so bad now? And what should you use instead?

Below, we’ll detail everything you need to know about the Krig 6, along with recommended long-range builds to help you compete.

Warzone Krig 6 nerf changes

There isn’t much of a reason to use the Krig 6 now. Activision

The main reason the Krig 6 was so great was that it felt like it had virtually no recoil. The farther away your target, the more important recoil control is, so the Krig was a great option at long range. It was especially appealing to new players who weren’t as familiar with controlling high amounts of recoil. So even if the weapon didn’t hit as hard as some of the others, you were at an advantage with the Krig 6 since you’d rarely miss your shots. The harder to control weapons led to more missed shots, bringing the Krig in line with some of the more powerful guns.

Now, the Krig 6 has “increased” recoil, according to the official patch notes, along with a neck multiplier decrease from 1.3 to 1.1. Raven Software didn’t specify how the recoil was adjusted, but YouTuber TrueGameData was able to test things out and attach a number to the Krig nerf. The results were surprising.

TrueGameData compared the Krig 6’s recoil plot to one of the higher recoil weapons, the XM4. The pre-nerf Krig 6 recoil plot was 37 percent of the XM4’s. But now the Krig 6’s recoil is a staggering 151 percent of the XM4’s, and has increased by 410 percent overall. Ultimately, the weapon went from having arguably the lowest amount of recoil to the highest, overnight.

And of course, its lower neck multiplier is a huge blow to the Krig 6 now. This means you’ll deal noticeably less damage to the neck area now — not that it matters much since the weapon is so hard to control anyway.

With all that said, what long-range weapon should you be using now?

Best Warzone long-range weapons

There’s nothing that performs quite like the Krig 6 did, but there are a few alternatives you should try. Activision

With the Krig 6 being unusable now, you’ll want to start working with an alternative. Sadly, nothing feels quite like the Krig used to, but there are a handful of options that are worth checking out. Here are some great long-range replacements for the current Warzone meta.

Stoner 63

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.8” Task Force

21.8” Task Force Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 120 Rnd/Fast Mag

The Stoner 63 was also nerfed slightly but it’s still an excellent choice thanks to its high damage per mag, accuracy, and time-to-kill (TTK). It’s slow because it’s an LMG, so you’ll need to have high map awareness to use it effectively.

FARA 83

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

While the FARA 83 has significantly more recoil than the old version of the Krig 6, the recent update has pushed it to the forefront yet again. The FARA 83’s recoil wasn’t touched, at least according to the patch notes, and it still has a competitive TTK at range, even if it doesn’t hit as hard as it used to.

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

What year is it? The Grau 5.56 is a Modern Warfare rifle that dominated the meta during the summer of 2020. Many of the Modern Warfare guns have since been forgotten about, but due to the recent recoil changes, the Grau 5.56 is mighty appealing thanks to its ease of use. It doesn’t have the best TTKs in the game, but its low recoil makes it feel almost like the Krig 6 used to.