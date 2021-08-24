You have to try this overpowered Warzone loadout ASAP

Having a versatile loadout in Warzone is key to success.

You’ll want a class that works well at mid to long-range, as well as up close, covering all your bases for any situation. Typically, players will use an assault rifle and SMG, or perhaps a sniper, which all work effectively in various situations.

But one weapon type that’s often overlooked is the shotgun category. Oftentimes, players will lose close-range gunfights with a shotgun due to it being built the wrong way. Or maybe they’re using the wrong shotgun.

We’ve been using a new class that absolutely decimates the competition, allowing us to wipe full squads frequently, and earn more victories. It’s a build that works well in nearly any scenario, perfect for coming out on top.

Here’s the most overpowered Warzone loadout during Season 5.

Krig 6

The Krig 6 is one of the most accurate weapons in Warzone. Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15” CMV Mil-Spec

15” CMV Mil-Spec Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

First, you’ll want to bring an assault rifle with you, and arguably the best in the game is the Krig 6. It doesn’t have the best time to kill (TTK) in the game, but it’s wildly accurate and easy to control, meaning you’ll often secure long-range eliminations.

There are better weapons in terms of TTK, like the EM2, FARA 83, or C58, but all of those weapons have significantly more recoil than the Krig 6. So you won’t reap the benefits of a faster TTK if you can’t land your shots.

For this build, you’ll want to use the standard long-range setup. The Agency Suppressor removes you from the minimap when firing and improves your bullet velocity, while the 15” CMV Mil-Spec increases range (and bullet velocity).

Use the Axial Arms 3x for higher magnification and the Field Agent Grip for improved recoil control. This makes the Krig 6 easy to use, even if you aren’t the best at long-range engagements. Finally, use the largest magazine size to ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo.

JAK-12

Never lose another close-range battle again, thanks to the JAK-12. Activision

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

ZLR J-3600 Torrent Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 20 Round Drum Mags (or 32 Round)

20 Round Drum Mags (or 32 Round) Perk: Frangible — Disabling

Next up, let’s cover the main ingredient to this overpowered build, the JAK-12. This is a weapon you probably forgot about — or maybe you’ve never thought about in the first place. But, if built properly, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with up close.

The great thing about the JAK-12 is that it’s a fully automatic shotgun, meaning you can hold the trigger down to fire a continuous stream of pellets. In addition, the JAK-12 has the capability of holding up to 32 rounds, which is more than enough to wipe a full squad by yourself.

You might find yourself losing gunfights with an SMG frequently, or maybe you run out of ammo after securing an elimination. With the JAK-12, you’ll have plenty of ammo to take on multiple foes at once.

With this build, you’ll want to maximize range, hip-fire accuracy, and damage. The FORGE TAC Marauder improves damage range and grants you suppression and a tighter pellet spread. The ZLR J-3600 Torrent does the same, increasing damage range and giving you a tighter pellet spread, at the expense of aim down sights (ADS) speed — which is fine since you’ll mostly be hip firing this weapon.

Speaking of which, use the 5mW Laser to improve hip-fire accuracy and sprint to fire speed. Then, apply either the 20 Round Drum Mags or the 32 Round Drum Mags. The larger magazine size will slow you down, and oftentimes the 20 Round Mag is plenty.

Finally, the secret sauce of this build is the Frangible — Disabling Perk. This Perk slows down your opponents while shooting them, allowing you to close the gap and deal more damage with your shotgun.

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For the rest of the loadout, make sure you have Quick Fix, which grants immediate health regeneration after eliminating a player. Then, Overkill is essential since you’ll be using two primary weapons. Lastly, Amped is perfect since it boosts your weapon swap speed.

As for Lethal Equipment, we advise bringing a Throwing Knife so you can quickly eliminate a downed player without using ammo. The Heartbeat Sensor is a great piece of Tactical Equipment since it shows non-Ghosted players within a 50-meter radius.

How to use the build

There is a right way to use this build, and if you know how it works, you’ll be unstoppable. When picking your engagements, you’ll want to bring out the Krig 6 at anything past 15 meters. Make sure you aim for the head, which isn’t too difficult since the weapon is accurate.

The Krig 6 should be used during battles beyond 15 meters or so. Activision

As seen above, you can easily take enemies out as long as they’re past 15 meters. However, if you attempt to engage with an enemy within 15 meters, you’ll likely lose the gunfight if they have an SMG, so choose your battles wisely.

With the JAK-12, you’ll want to pick fights within 11 meters or so. The closer you are to your opponents, the higher chance you have of winning the gunfight, so make sure you close the gap and use cover to get right next to your foes. If an enemy doesn’t know you’re there, avoid firing unless you’re within 7 meters, so you don’t give away your position.

While the JAK-12 should be used within 11 meters. Activision

In the clip above, you can see how easy it is to secure eliminations with the JAK-12, especially when used at point-blank range. A few shots will do the trick, and your enemies won’t stand a chance.

One thing to note is that there’s a small window — between 11 and 15 meters — in which you’ll be significantly less effective since it’s too far for the JAK-12 to be useful and too close for the Krig 6 to work well. So if you find yourself in a situation at this range, either close the gap or lengthen the distance and use the appropriate weapon.