Call of Duty 2024 rumors are in the wild — here's everything we know

Most Call of Duty games follow a multi-year development cycle, alternating between Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only just launched, reports about 2024’s installment have already surfaced, giving us an indication of what to expect. While almost nothing about 2024’s entry has been officially confirmed by Activision, there’s still quite a bit we know about the upcoming release. But when will it launch, and which developer is making it?

When is the Call of Duty 2024 release window?

Every year, mainline Call of Duty games launch sometime in October or November, so 2024’s installment should be no different. Considering this upcoming entry is still a couple of years away, it’s unclear when its official release date is, but we can count on playing it at the end of 2024.

What studio is the Call of Duty 2024 developer?

Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly in the works by Treyarch, the same studio responsible for the Black Ops series. This comes by way of Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has a positive track record.

Assuming Treyarch began working on this game shortly after the launch of Black Ops Cold War in 2020, Call of Duty 2024 will have been in development for at least four years. Typically, Call of Duty games are created in around three years, but considering Treyarch assisted with Warzone’s development 2021, having extra time to work on 2024’s entry only makes sense.

Will Call of Duty 2024 be a full premium title?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was Treyarch’s last full release, which launched in 2020. Activision

By all accounts, yes, Call of Duty 2024 will be a full premium title. This is noteworthy because Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly be an expansion to Modern Warfare 2, rather than a brand-new game. If true, 2023 will be the first year without a mainline entry since 2004.

What are the Call of Duty 2024 platforms?

Since it will launch in 2024, we can assume that year’s Call of Duty game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, leaving behind the previous generation. In looking at the last generation, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was the final game to launch for Xbox 360/PS3. This game came out in 2015, three years after the PS4 and Xbox One. So with that in mind, we can infer that Call of Duty 2024 will almost certainly be available for current-gen only.

What else do we know about Call of Duty 2024?

There are a couple of rumors that indicate what to expect from Call of Duty 2024, but some seem to contradict one another. One, from Twitter user TheMW2Ghost mentions a reference to “Mogadishu” in Call of Duty 2024’s files. This points to The Battle of Mogadishu (AKA Black Hawk Down), which occurred in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993. So, perhaps this entry will take place in the 90s.

On the contrary, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson stated in 2021 that Treyarch’s next game will be “semi-futuristic.” However, since this claim was made so long ago, it’s possible plans might’ve changed internally.

Nonetheless, we can expect a new Call of Duty game to launch in 2024 — hopefully integrating with Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.