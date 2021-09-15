Call of Duty 2022 release date, Modern Warfare 2 rumors, developer, and setting

Even before the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, rumors about 2022’s installment had already begun circulating. That’s right, it’s never too early to begin thinking about Call of Duty 2022, and if the rumors are true, it seems like an intriguing addition to the blockbuster series. Though we don’t have any official information to report, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Call of Duty 2022, such as its release window, rumors, modes, and how Warzone integration could work.

When is the Call of Duty 2022 release date?

A new Call of Duty game launches every fall. Activision

Before getting into the leaks and rumors about 2022’s Call of Duty, let’s dive into its possible release window. Like clockwork each year, a new entry in the series launches in the fall, typically in November — though several installments have also come out towards the end of October.

Given the history of the series, fall 2022 is when we can expect the next installment.

Is Call of Duty 2022 a new Modern Warfare?

Call of Duty 2022 is rumored to be a sequel to Modern Warfare. Activision

The most notable rumor comes from insider Tom Henderson who revealed on Twitter that Call of Duty 2022 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare. Henderson has accurately leaked Call of Duty information before, such as news of Warzone’s sophisticated anti-cheat system, which Activision announced alongside the reveal of Vanguard.

It’s unclear how closely related Call of Duty 2022 will be to Modern Warfare, but you can probably expect to see many familiar faces make their return in the new game. It’s possible the new entry will be called Modern Warfare 2, despite there already being a game of the same name in the series. We’ve seen how much weight a name can carry, so it makes sense Activision will reuse the “Modern Warfare” title again and again.

What’s fascinating is that Henderson said Call of Duty 2022 is codenamed “Project Cortez,” and as Video Games Chronicle reports, the game’s story will cover a war against the Columbian drug cartel.

A leaked list of games for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service includes an entry for a “Project Cortez,” with Activision listed as publisher, along with a familiar developer.

Who is the Call of Duty 2022 developer?

Captain Soap from Modern Warfare 2. Activision

According to the aforementioned GeForce Now leak, Project Cortez is being worked on by Infinity Ward, which adds up with the developer cycle rotation. Call of Duty games are led by three main developers: Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer (with several Activision support studios assisting with each).

Considering Infinity Ward led the charge for 2019’s Modern Warfare, the team should be ready to go for 2022’s installment. Though, it’s worth noting that 2020’s Call of Duty was initially supposed to be developed by Sledgehammer, but things were rotated around due to issues behind the scenes.

What are the Call of Duty 2022 game modes?

At this point, it’s safe to say the next Call of Duty game will feature a multiplayer mode of some kind, along with a campaign. If it is indeed a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, we’ll likely see returning characters and a continuation of that story.

Aside from that, a long-rumored third mode called “DMZ” has been in development since 2018. According to leaker RalphsValve on Twitter, DMZ is said to be an open-world mode with “procedurally generated” occurrences, missions, AI, and different weather effects. It’s unclear if this will be a multiplayer offering or something else entirely, but it seems like it will be one of the main pillars of the game.

Tom Henderson also corroborated this leak, though he questions how it will turn out, based on the current QA issues plaguing Activision.

Given that Warzone is already a competitive, open-world mode, DMZ will have to differentiate itself in a major way so as to not cannibalize the popular battle royale game.

What are the Call of Duty 2022 multiplayer maps?

Terminal is one of the most beloved maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. Activision

Assuming Call of Duty 2022 is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, it’s likely we’ll see the return of some classic maps. Much like the way Modern Warfare reintroduced old Call of Duty 4 maps, the next installment will probably bring back fan-favorites from Modern Warfare 2.

As relayed by ModernWarzone on Twitter, we could see Favela, Terminal, High Rise, and Quarry make a return in Call of Duty 2022. Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but it certainly makes sense.

How will Modern Warfare 2 impact Warzone?

Older Modern Warfare weapons might be brought back to the forefront. Activision

If Call of Duty 2022 is Modern Warfare 2, there are a lot of concerns about how it will work with Warzone. Seemingly, each new mainline entry going forward will be integrated into the battle royale, just like Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Since Warzone has converted to a World War II setting following the Vanguard integration, it will be interesting to see how it changes back to a modern theme in 2022. Given the foundation of Warzone is based on Modern Warfare, it would be fitting to see things revert back to their original state, but we’re curious to see how that will impact weapons, perks, mechanics, and overall story.

Warzone has been known to double up on weapons from multiple games, which can be confusing, and overwhelming, especially to a new player. It’s also likely we’ll see a new map that goes back to a modern setting in 2022, though we’ll have to wait on the details.

It’s clear based on the reception to Vanguard and the 2021 integration, that fans are eager to return back to a modern setting, which will likely take place around the launch of Call of Duty 2022. This will no doubt bring some players back, but the integration will need to be handled much more carefully than last time, as it was overrun with a number of bugs that pushed a lot of gamers away.