Halloween may be over, but scares are still in the air. 2022 has been a massive year for horror games with titles like The Quarry and Callisto Protocol, but fans of the genre should keep an eye on another sleeper hit, Bendy and the Dark Revival, a sequel to the cult classic 2017 game Bendy and the Ink Machine.

The sequel stars a brand-new character and a host of new gameplay additions, with a much larger focus on action gameplay. Of course, Bendy and the Dark Revival still sports the iconic “rubber hose” animation style of the first game, which gives the entire experience a fittingly creepy aesthetic. If you need a new spooky game to play, here’s everything you need to know about Bendy and the Dark Revival.

When is the Bendy and the Dark Revival’s release date?

Despite focusing on a new protagonist, the titular Bendy makes a return. Joey Drew Studio

Bendy and the Dark Revival is coming out awfully soon, landing on PC via Steam on November 15, 2022. The title is also planned for Xbox and PlayStation, but the console versions don’t currently have a release date outside of “coming soon.”

What’s the price of Bendy and the Dark Revival?

Unlike the first game, Bendy and the Dark Revival won’t be released in an episodic format. It is a full game, which will release on PC for $29.99. It’s safe to assume console pricing will be similar, but publisher Rooster Teeth and developer Joey Drew Studios have not yet confirmed that.

Is there a trailer for Bendy and the Dark Revival?

Yes, Bendy and the Dark Revival’s most recent release date trailer shows off the game’s insanely creepy atmosphere and a bit of the story setup. Interestingly, the setting and atmosphere look very reminiscent of BioShock’s Rapture. It makes sense — the first game was heavily inspired by BioShock, even featuring a few references like a character named F. Fontaine.

What is Bendy and the Dark Revival’s story?

Audrey will meet a variety of allies and enemies as she explores the ink-ridded animation studio. Joey Drew Studio

Bendy and the Dark Revival stars a brand new character named Audrey, who appears to be an employee of Joey Drew Studios, just like Henry Stein from the first game. One night while working late on a deadline Audrey is pulled into the ink-filled world of Bendy. Audrey herself is covered in ink, suggesting she might gain some kind of power from becoming a human-ink hybrid.

Here’s the official description of the story via a press release from Joey Drew Studios.

“In this terrifying sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, players will assist Audrey as she explores the depths of a curiously creepy animation studio that has gone completely mad. Combat ink-tainted enemies and solve puzzles while attempting to return to the real world. It’s always a mystery who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink. Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above everything else…stay away from the ink demon.”

What is Bendy and the Dark Revival’s gameplay like?

Bendy and the Dark Revival has a wealth of new features that make it more action-focused than its predecessor. Joey Drew Studio

Bendy and the Dark Revival seems to have a much bigger focus on action than the first game, although there are still puzzle-solving and stealth elements. The release date trailer shows Audrey using a selection of melee weapons, including a massive pipe. The game will have a host of environmental puzzles to solve, all while you have to elude the terrifying Ink Demon.

There are a wealth of different enemies you’ll have to go up against, as the latest trailer shows off enemies wearing giant mascot heads, shambling enemies dripping with ink, and a mask-wearing enemy wielding an old-timey firearm. It also looks like Audrey will unlock a variety of different powers to use across the game, with the end of the trailer showing off a sort of Dishonored-style dash move.

Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15, 2022 for PC. An Xbox and PlayStation release will come at a later date.