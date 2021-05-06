Fortnite Toona Trouble Bendy and the Ink Machine teaser, explained

Fortnite is no stranger to video game crossovers.

During Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite crossed over with the likes of Halo, God of War, and Street Fighter. One of the headlining characters of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is also Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Now, it seems like another video game crossover is imminent, but that might not actually be the case.

A new series of tweets featuring Meowscles suggests that the battle royale could cross over with popular indie horror game Bendy and the Ink Machine next. Not much is known about this as Epic Games is still teasing it. It’s possible that the skin isn’t even related to the game, just inspired by it. If you want to know what to expect from it, we’ve rounded up what’s been teased so far.

What are the Fortnite Toona Trouble teasers?

Epic Games first teased a cartoon-inspired skin on May 5 with a tweet: “It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat,” it says. “What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now? To be continued...” It features art that was clearly in the style of Bendy and the Ink Machine too.

The Twitter account followed it up with another tweet on May 6 that reads, “It looks like Meowscles went and got himself all toon’d up!” with art that showcases a new outfit for the cat character. Leaks have shown that this is a costume coming to the game.

It might not be an official Bendy and the Ink Machine crossover, just a very similar-looking outfit.

“How ... familiar,” Bendy and the Ink Machine creator @theMeatly tweeted. “Nope, we didn't ‘invent ink’ or ‘rubberhose’ but pretty sure that scary ink turning people into cartoon versions sounds pretty #BENDY to me. As always, I wish @FortniteGame and their players nothing but luck and happiness.”

This comment is somewhat unusual as it doesn’t confirm whether or not this is actually a Bendy and the Ink Machine crossover. We’ll have to wait until Epic Games finally unveils the outfit to know if it’s truly a crossover skin or not.

What is Bendy and the Ink Machine?

Bendy and the Ink Machine is an episodic first-person survival horror game. It went viral shortly after the release of its first episode in 2017 as it got a lot of attention from YouTubers and Twitch streamers. Like Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’s fun to watch other people get freaked out by the game’s jump scares and frightening imagery.

Bendy and the Ink Machine likely stood out more than some other similar indie games thanks to its unique aesthetic and setting based on classic cartoons by Max Fleischer. The game even follows a retired animator as he investigates the studio of Joey Drew, an obvious parody of Walt Disney.

The game’s world is also dense with lore, which makes it popular with channels like The Game Theorists. The game, which was developed by Kindly Beast, is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Its popularity makes it an obvious choice for a Fortnite crossover, be it remains to be seen if Epic Games did get permission to officially reference the game.