We like to think we know things. A big part of our survival instinct is our ability to judge threats, and we do that by reading the world around us and putting everything into neat little patterns and categories. Assumption is the foundation of our reality, it provides a baseline that lets us spot things that are new or interesting or risky. So when a video game comes along that challenges our perceptions in a clever or meaningful way, we take notice. And one of the creepiest mind-bending games of the last decade just hit Playstation Plus.

When Doki Doki Literature Club came out in 2017, this unassuming indie took the internet by storm. At first glance, it looks like a typical dating sim: pastel-colored visuals, quirky anime girls, and lighthearted dialogue. But what makes DDLC brilliant is that it’s not what it seems — far from it. It quickly reveals itself as one of the most innovative, and unsettling, horror games ever devised.

Doki Doki Literature Club obliterates genre conventions. Sure, it starts like a run-of-the-mill romance simulator, but its real ambition lies in how it subverts player expectations. It’s a commentary on the nature of choice, control, and the thin boundary between reality and fiction. You think you’re in control, that the choices you make will lead you down familiar dating sim paths, but the game uses this trust against you. Slowly, it pulls you into darker, more unsettling territory. It’s a tight, focused experience, designed to get under your skin in a way that feels innovative and necessary.

The story seems pretty generic at first. The four girls (Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and Monika) all fall neatly into well-defined tropes like “the shy one” and “childhood friend who is getting hot all of a sudden.” Your role as a faceless protagonist is as a fellow student, and Sayori’s best friend, who joins their literature club. “Doki Doki” is a Japanese onomatopoeia for the sound your heart makes when it’s pounding from excitement, usually romantic excitement. But fear can get the heart going, too.

You’ll never see these four girls the same way again. Team Salvato

As the story progresses, some truly dark and trigger-warning-worthy moments emerge. You’ll think you stumbled into some weird, bad ending on your first game and play again. Only now the game is different. Like, literally different. Without going too deep into spoilers — because the true thrill of the game is discovering all these things that are designed to mess with you — Doki Doki Literature Club will be a very different experience on your second playthrough. If you couldn’t stand the cutesy anime giggling and poetry, just hang in there.

One of the standout aspects is how it plays with your sense of reality. Doki Doki Literature Club isn't just a game you play, it's a game that plays you. The seemingly innocuous characters start behaving in strange, unnerving ways, and the game itself begins to break its own rules, bending your perception of control. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to have a game mess with your mind, DDLC is it.

For anyone still carrying the trauma of Psycho Mantis reading their memory card in Metal Gear Solid, Doki Doki Literature Club will feel familiar. There’s something truly terrifying about a game that can make you second-guess the space between you and the screen. The characters feel like they’re not just inside the game, but aware of you, the player. It’s without question one of the best interactive horror experiences in gaming — if diminished somewhat by being a mainstream thing. Try to get in the mindset of playing it in 2017, and imagine what it’d be like to have all these things happening on your PC after you downloaded a game off a random website.

When the fourth wall falls, things get interesting. Team Salvato

Another reason why Doki Doki Literature Club is a must-play is its layered narrative. Beneath the disturbing twists, the game explores heavy topics like mental illness and identity. It’s not just about shock value — it’s about confronting uncomfortable realities in a medium that, up until that point, felt safe and predictable. The visual contrast between bright, anime-inspired art and the emotionally charged story makes the experience even more intense.

Doki Doki Literature Club is one of those games that sticks with you long after the credits roll. It’s proof that indie developers can create something as deeply affecting as any AAA title, and that psychological horror doesn’t need dark dungeons or grotesque monsters—it can thrive in the brightly colored halls of a high school literature club.

So, if you're ready to have your expectations shattered and your brain thoroughly twisted, give DDLC a go. Just remember: things aren’t always as cute as they seem.

Doki Doki Literature Club is currently free with PlayStation Plus. It’s also available on Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.