Spooky season is upon us , so what better way to celebrate than with Back 4 Blood, a new cooperative first-person shooter with zombies? It’s a highly anticipated release reminiscent of Left 4 Dead. It’s even made by the same developer, Turtle Rock Studios, so there’s a lot to be excited about. As with many modern AAA games, Back 4 Blood has multiple versions, and which one you buy determines when you can start playing. Along with that, there are various pre-order bonuses and download sizes depending on the platform. Here’s what you need to know about Back 4 Blood before diving in.

When is the Back 4 Blood release time?

Back 4 Blood officially launches on October 12, but you can actually start playing early if you buy the right version. Below are the various editions of Back 4 Blood, along with their perks and prices:

Back 4 Blood Standard Edition ($60)

Back 4 Blood physical copy

Releases on October 12 at midnight local time

Back 4 Blood Digital Deluxe Edition ($90)

Back 4 Blood digital copy

Annual Pass (featuring three content drops)

Early access on October 8 at 7 a.m. Eastern

Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition ($100)

Back 4 Blood physical copy

Annual Pass (featuring three content drops)

4 Character Battle Hardened Skin Pack

Additional in-game items (Rare banner, Emblem, Spray, Title)

Early access on October 8 at 7 a.m. Eastern

So, you can start playing Back 4 Blood early if you purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, while those who get the Standard version will have to wait until October 12. Keep in mind, the Standard Edition is unlockable at midnight local time, meaning New Zealand will gain access to it first.

What is the Back 4 Blood file size?

Back 4 Blood will take up around 30 - 40 GB of space. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Back 4 Blood’s download size differs slightly depending on the platform. On PC, it clocks in at around 40 GB and on Xbox platforms, it’s around 30 GB. For whatever reason, the file sizes for PlayStation editions have yet to be announced, but it’ll likely be around 30 GB as well.

What are the Back 4 Blood pre-order bonuses and details?

All versions of Back 4 Blood have pre-order bonuses for those who buy early. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Regardless of the version you pre-order, you’ll get goodies for buying early. These are part of the Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack, which include the following Back 4 Blood in-game items:

870 Shotgun

Uzi SMG

M4 Carbine

RPK LMG

Is Back 4 Blood on Xbox Game Pass?

Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Game Pass. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Thankfully, you can play Back 4 Blood without spending additional money so long as you’re an Xbox Game Pass member. That’s right, it’ll launch on October 12 on Xbox Game Pass, making it easy to dive in and try on Xbox platforms. Just keep in mind, only the Standard Edition will launch on Xbox Game Pass, so if you want it early, you’ll need to get the Deluxe or Ultimate versions.