Back 4 Blood Open Beta start time, end date, platforms, and included modes

Is there anything more satisfying than blasting zombies to bits?

The early access Open Beta for Back 4 Blood was a resounding success. Eurogamer reports the game nearly hit 100,000 concurrent players on PC, not to mention the tens of thousands more that gave it a shot on consoles.

While the last beta was only available to those with early access, another Open Beta is on the way, and anyone can play this one. If you want to try Back 4 Blood, here’s everything you need to know about the next Back 4 Blood Open Beta.

When is the Back 4 Blood Open Beta start time?

We already know when the next Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin and end. You’ll be able to download and start playing Back 4 Blood’s Open Beta at 3 p.m. Eastern on August 12, 2021 .

When is the Back 4 Blood Open Beta end date?

The Open Beta concludes at 3 p.m. Eastern on August 16, 2021 .

If you want to know how that translates to your local region, you can check out the official chart below:

These are the beta start times for Back 4 Blood. WB Games

Can anyone access the Back 4 Blood Open Beta?

You needed to get early access to try the previous Open Beta for Back 4 Blood. That is not the case with the next Open Beta.

Anyone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X will be able to try the Open Beta that runs from August 12 until August 16. You don’t even need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to try it and play online with others.

Obviously, if you were able to play with early access, you can once again participate in this beta as well. Just keep in mind that your progress won’t carry over to the full release of Back 4 Blood.

What modes are available in the Back 4 Blood Open Beta?

This second Open Beta contains all of the same content that the early access beta did. The classic Left 4 Dead-style cooperative missions are represented here as players can make their way through Act 1. This encompasses two areas: Evansburgh and Blue Dog. These runs are made of multiple missions that evolve as players collect cards, define their class and weapon, and have the AI Director adapt to their actions.

You can spend as much time as you want on those missions, but you can also give the game’s unique competitive multiplayer mode a shot. In this mode, a team of Cleaners (the humans) must survive an attack by a team of Ridden (the zombies) for as long as possible on maps based on Evansburgh and Blue Dog. Whoever survives the longest across the 3 rounds wins.

You’ll also be able to explore Fort Hope, the central hub where players organize and can then choose to participate in competitive or cooperative multiplayer missions. It will give players a solid idea of everything Back 4 Blood will have to offer.