Everything we know about the co-op zombie bloodbath Back 4 Blood

Left 4 Dead 2 is arguably the best zombie shooter ever. Developer Turtle Rock Studios is back and they're looking to top themselves with a new four-player co-op "zombie" (they're called Ridden, but c'mon) shooter called Back 4 Blood. The game was first announced in 2019 but didn't receive a full reveal until the Game Awards in December 2020.

Back 4 Blood supposedly improves upon everything beloved about the original Left 4 Dead series, throwing in ample gusto and everything the developer learned while making Evolve.

Here's everything we know about Back 4 Blood.

When is the Back 4 Blood release date?

Black 4 Blood will release on June 22, 2021. If you're antsy to get your Ridden adventure going, there will be a PC Alpha test from December 17 until December 21. You can sign up for that right here.

What platforms is Back 4 Blood available on?

When it launches, Back 4 Blood will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Is there a trailer for Back 4 Blood?

Yes! You can watch it below with both eyes.

From the trailer, we can see that this is very early in the outbreak as the trailer begins with the outbreak. We can see there will be at least four survivors to play. We can also spot a few Ridden varieties, notably a four-armed Ridden and a behemoth Ridden creature.

Is there Back 4 Blood gameplay?

Yes! You can watch the gameplay below.

From the gameplay, we can see that gunplay will be rather similar to what was found in the Left 4 Dead series. We can also hear that sass has not been left on the cutting room floor. Each character is sassy in a fun way, much like the dynamics found in the Left 4 Dead franchise.

What's the story in Black 4 Blood?

"The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world," says the Back 4 Blood press release.

You can play story mode either by yourself or with up to three friends.

How many people can play Back 4 Blood together?

If you're playing co-op mode, you can play in up to a party of four. There's also a PvP multiplayer mode that supports up to eight players. In the multiplayer, you'll play as either a Ridden or a survivor and attempt to eradicate the other side. It's unknown how this will be balanced, but it could be an asymmetrical multiplayer experience like Turtle Rock's previous game, Evolve.

Is Back 4 Blood connected to Left 4 Dead?

No, Back 4 Blood is a brand new series. It features the same developers as the Left 4 Dead series, but the connective tissue ends there. There is no connection between Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood.